Fish Fry at St. Patrick’s in Utica
UTICA -- A Fish Fry will be held on Friday, March 20 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Social Hall in Utica. Alaskan Pollock, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rye bread, lemonade, water or coffee will be served from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Adults and children to age 5 are $8 and children 4 and under are free. Slice of pie or pan dessert $1 extra. Adult beverages will be available. Proceeds will go towards church renovations.
St. Joseph’s Fish Fry
YORK -- The St. Joseph Catholic Church Fish Fry scheduled for Friday, March 20 will now be drive thru and carry out only. No dine in meal will be served.
Beaver Crossing UMC
BEAVER CROSSING -- Friends, with recommendations from Governor Ricketts and our Bishop Ruben Saenz to practice “social spaciousness” from March 16-31, at least, the BEU Parish will not be holding our Lenten services Wednesday at Ebenezer (March 25). SPRC and I will decide about Wednesday, April 1 and Holy Week services after the 25th.
We will not be holding in-person worship the next two Sundays (March 22 and March 29) in our three churches. Angel and I will prepare a bulletin, with announcements and Something to Ponder, post it to our BEU Parish Facebook page, and email it to parishioners whose addresses she has. Disciples can then access the bulletin for prayers, scriptures, and a short pondering for their individual worship or to use in conjunction with the Facebook Live streaming that Angel and I are hoping to offer. We will re-evaluate after that time.
Our church offices will remain closed for the next two weeks; voice messages and USPS mailwill be checked on a routine basis. Let’s refrain from holding any meetings (administrative, Bible study, etc.) at our churches until April.
We are checking into accepting tithes and offerings by electronic transfer. In the meantime, please send your tithe to your church’s PO Box by US mail. Ebenezer church family, please send to Treasurer Marilyn Hyde.
If you have questions, please call me. If there is an emergency, again, please call me on my cell phone: 402.499.6662. For detailed messages, you may want to send me an email: pnorris@greatplainsumc.org.
At the same time, let’s not forget about our more vulnerable neighbors in our communities. Each of us can adopt one or two, check in on their health, offer to run errands and deliver food. Are there creative ways of providing child care to vulnerable segments of our population? Finally, how might we minister to an individual or family contracting COVID-19 ... errands, child care, financially, spiritually.
If you are able to help us spread the word, please share this email. We are all in this together, Friends. And God is with us. Amen! -- Pastor Pat Norris
Bradshaw UMC
BRADSHAW -- As of today Bradshaw UMC will not hold worship on Sunday mornings, Thursday morning coffee or First Tuesday community meals. Our pancake feed and Easter Egg hunt is also cancelled.
Pastor Greg and Pastor Michelle will be recording a weekly worship time that will be available Sunday morning on the Bradshaw Facebook page and the Aurora UMC website - umcaurora.org.
I hope that many of you will be able to connect and worship with us in this way.
For families with children, we are also recording a weekly lesson on the Fruits of the Spirit that will be posted also on the Aurora website and Bradshaw Facebook Page. This will include scripture, lesson, links to music videos and a suggested craft or hands on activity.
Our prayers are with all of you in this time. We are available in person at the Aurora UMC office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. We are also able to come to Bradshaw on an as needed basis. To contact Pastor Greg call 316-712-8238 or email pastorgreed@gmail.com. To contact Pastor Michelle call 316-570-1803 or email pastormreed@gmail.com.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
YORK -- Due to COVID-19 and government recommendations there will be no corporate worship services at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Sundays or Wednesdays. Sunday School and Midweek school will not meet for eight weeks or until the lifting of that recommendation. What this does not mean is that we won’t have any worship opportunities. Both Sunday and Wednesday services will be livestreamed and accessible either on our website (http://emmanuelyork.publishpath.com) or visit our Facebook page. Our Sunday 10:30 a.m. service will continue to be aired on KAWL 1370AM and KOOL 103.5FM. The Lutheran Hour is also available on Sundays on KAWL at 7:30 a.m. and at 8 a.m. on KLCV 99.3FM.
Faith Lutheran Church
YORK -- At this time we are suspending services at Faith Lutheran Church for the next 8 weeks. This includes ALL services as well as limits any gatherings at the church to 10 people or less. We will continue to Live Stream a service on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. during Lent as well as our regular service time of 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Know that these will be abbreviated services and will include some type of music, scripture readings, confession and absolution, prayers and a message. These services can be found on the church’s website at faithlutheranyork.com, then in the menu section click on live video.
First Presbyterian Church
YORK -- First Presbyterian Church in York has voted to suspend services through April 5 and reassess at that time. In the meantime, Pastor Eickhoff has a plan to go to YouTube and our Facebook Page.
New Heights Assembly
YORK -- New Heights Assembly’s church office will remain open Monday through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All services, small groups and events are cancelled until further notice. Feel free to call the church office if you have any questions, 402-362-6357. We are also launching our online ministry to encourage and challenge you spiritually during this season. Go to nhachurch.com (click on “Live”) or go the NHA Facebook page to view online content. Content is archived on our website so you can check our previously recorded messages. Here is what our schedule for this week looks like: Wednesday, March 18 (evening) – Youth service with Andrew and Jackie Gowins; Thursday, March 19 (afternoon) – Bible Study with Pastor Lance; Sunday, March 22 at 10 am – Live Sunday Service (worship, prayer, message); Sunday, March 22 (afternoon) – Kids service with Mark and Kelly Putnam. We hope to add a few things to our online ministry in the upcoming weeks. Also, praying for one another will be so important these next many weeks. If you have a prayer need, please contact us one of the following ways: Go to nhachurch.com and click on “The Upper Room Prayer Request” graphic; email your prayer request to office@nhachurch.com ; or call our office at 402-362-6357.
York Berean Church
YORK -- York Berean will be meeting via Zoom video conferencing for the foreseeable future. To be part of this conference video, send your email address to gmiese@mainstaycomm.net. You will receive an invitation to join.
Start time is 10:30 a.m. every Sunday morning until further notice.
All messages are posted on our website at yorkberean.org.
Our Message Title
Is this pandemic prophesied in Revelations?
How does God want us to respond?
