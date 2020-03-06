Ron Brown’s Sports Sunday School
YORK – Arbor Drive Church in York will be hosting Ron Brown’s Sports Sunday School on Sunday, March 8 from 7 – 8 p.m. Families are invited to attend and the event is open to the public. A Pass It On Camp, sponsored by Kingdom Sports, will be held earlier in the afternoon from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The Pass It On Camp is a parent-figure/son football camp for grades 3-8. A parent-figure/daughter basketball camp will be held at the same time. A pizza dinner will then be served at the Arbor Drive Community Church between 6 and 7 p.m. There is no cost for the camp but please RSVP to the church so they can plan accordingly.
St. Peter Lutheran Church Lenten services
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church Lenten services will be held Wednesdays March 11, 18 and 25 at 7 p.m., with fellowship to follow worship.
Gresham Presbyterian Church Lenten services
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church Lenten services will be Wednesdays, March 11, 18 and 25 at 7 p.m., with fellowship to follow worship services.
St. Joseph’s Annual Fish Fry
YORK -- St. Joseph’s Annual Fish Fry will take place on Friday, March 13. Fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread and dessert will be served from 5 – 7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Dine in or carry out. Drive Thru service available as well.
Mexican Fiesta meal in Benedict
BENEDICT -- The United Methodist Church will have a Mexican Fiesta meal on Sunday, March 15, in the church basement at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Session and Trustees to meet
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church Session and Trustees will meet Sunday, March 15, following worship services in Gresham.
Fish Fry at St. Patrick’s in Utica
UTICA -- A Fish Fry will be held on Friday, March 20 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Social Hall in Utica. Alaskan Pollock, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rye bread, lemonade, water or coffee will be served from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Adults and children to age 5 are $8 and children 4 and under are free. Slice of pie or pan dessert $1 extra. Adult beverages will be available. Proceeds will go towards church renovations.
UMC to serve Community Meal
BENEDICT -- The United Methodist Church will serve a Community Meal at the Benedict Community Center on Monday, March 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
