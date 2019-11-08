LWML Soup Supper and Cookie Jar Store
YORK -- Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) will host their annual LWML Soup Supper and Cookie Jar Store on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School Gym at 8th & Beaver Ave. in York. Homemade Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup will be served along with pies, cake, and bars for dessert. A free will offering for local missions and ministries will be taken. Some of the missions and ministries that the Emmanuel LWML has supported include Camp Luther in Schuyler; Orphan Grain Train; Mission Central – LCMS World Mission, Mapleton, Iowa; Nebraska Flood Relief for churches affected by the March 2019 floods; and supporting a LCMS seminary student. Soup for “Take-Out” can be purchased for $6/Quart. The LWML Cookie Jar Store offers you a chance to purchase holiday–themed cookies and bars to take home. The public is invited to attend.
Fall Festival
STROMSBURG -- The Stromsburg Methodist Church Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9. A Swedish Pancake breakfast will be held from 7-10 a.m. and a bake sale/vendor sales will take place from 7 a.m. until noon.
Living Water Rescue Mission to Host Annual Banquet in November
YORK — Every year, Living Water Rescue Mission hosts a free Celebration Banquet at the Holthus Convention Center. The event scheduled at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 (reservations are needed).
This event is not only a vital fundraiser but is also an opportunity to inform the community about what is taking place at the Mission.
“We are in the ministry of restoring lives in Christ at Living Water Rescue Mission” says Associate Director Larry Joslin
With emergency services for men women and families, overnight guest services, a long-term discipleship/recovery program and other vital services to the community, Living Water Rescue Mission makes a difference in the lives of many men, women, boys and girls.
For reservations call (402) 362-0127 or email to LarryJ@LWRMYork.org.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club to meet
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Fairmont church at 1:30 p.m. Thought for the Day will be presented by Donna Lefler. Roll call will be answered by items in a first aid kit. The program will be presented by Dan Slocum called “Fairmont Rescue.” Those who attend are asked to bring items for the senior center shower. Hostesses will be Donna Lefler, Donna O’Brien and Donna Atmore.
Exeter United Methodist Women fruit and nut sale
EXETER -- The Exeter United Methodist Women will hold their annual sale of nuts, candies and dried fruit at the Exeter Senior Center on Nov. 21, from 9-11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
Novemberfest at First United Methodist Church
YORK -- The First United Methodist Women will host Novemberfest at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located 7th and Nebraska Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Country Market will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and coffee and rolls will be served at 7 a.m. with a lunch of soups, sandwiches and pies being served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Community Thanksgiving Meal in Geneva
GENEVA -- Don’t spend Thanksgiving alone. Come and enjoy food and fellowship. Individuals, couples and families are all welcome to attend a Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thanksgiving Day at the United Methodist Church – Fussell Fellowship Hall, located at 942 H Street in Geneva. Serving of turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing and rolls will begin at 12:30 p.m. Beverages and table service will be provided. Each person or family attending is asked to bring a covered dish to share. Can’t bring anything? Come anyway. Sponsored by the Fillmore County churches.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
