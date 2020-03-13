St. Joseph’s Annual Fish Fry
YORK -- St. Joseph’s Annual Fish Fry will take place on Friday, March 13. Fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread and dessert will be served from 5 – 7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Dine in or carry out. Drive Thru service available as well.
Mexican Fiesta meal in Benedict
BENEDICT -- The United Methodist Church will have a Mexican Fiesta meal on Sunday, March 15, in the church basement at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Biscuits and Gravy Feed in Benedict
BENEDICT -- Benedict Community Sunday School will have their annual Biscuits and Gravy Feed on Sunday, March 15 at the Community Center. Serving will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Session and Trustees to meet
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church Session and Trustees will meet Sunday, March 15, following worship services in Gresham.
St. Peter Lutheran Church Lenten services
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church Lenten services will be held Wednesdays March 18 and 25 at 7 p.m., with fellowship to follow worship.
Gresham Presbyterian Church Lenten services
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church Lenten services will be Wednesdays, March 18 and 25 at 7 p.m., with fellowship to follow worship services.
Fish Fry at St. Patrick’s in Utica
UTICA -- A Fish Fry will be held on Friday, March 20 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Social Hall in Utica. Alaskan Pollock, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rye bread, lemonade, water or coffee will be served from 5 – 7:30 p.m. Adults and children to age 5 are $8 and children 4 and under are free. Slice of pie or pan dessert $1 extra. Adult beverages will be available. Proceeds will go towards church renovations.
St. Joseph’s Fish Fry
YORK -- St. Joseph’s Annual Fish Fry will take place on Friday, March 20. Fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread and dessert will be served from 5 – 7:30 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Dine in or carry out. Drive Thru service available as well.
UMC to serve Community Meal
BENEDICT -- The United Methodist Church will serve a Community Meal at the Benedict Community Center on Monday, March 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome!
Pancake Feed at Bradshaw UMC
BRADSHAW -- The Bradshaw United Methodist Church will hold a Pancake Feed on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. until noon.A free will offering will be taken for special ministries.
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
