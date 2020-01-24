Pancake Dinner in Utica
UTICA -- St. Paul Utica, LLL will be hosting their annual Pancake Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 26, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Gym at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica. The freewill offering will go towards the various Special Projects of the District.
Soup’s On at Geneva UMC
GENEVA -- Soup’s On at the Geneva United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Fussell Fellowship Hall. Chicken noodle, chili, potato soups and a variety of sandwiches and pies will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Carry-out and delivery available. Call the church office at 402.759.3731 to place an order. A free will offering will be taken. This event sponsored by the United Methodist Women.
Bethel Lutheran to hold mission festival and barbecue dinner
YORK – On Sunday, Jan. 26, Bethel Lutheran Church of York will hold a mission festival outreach seminar at 2:30 p.m., a festival worship at 4 p.m., and a pulled pork barbecue dinner immediately following the worship service. The mission festival events will be held in Waco at the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School at 203 Kendall Street.
Pastor Jon Leach, vice-president of Truth in Love Ministries of Nampa, Idaho, will provide encouragement and guidance at the 2:30 p.m. witnessing seminar and in his sermon for the 4 p.m. festival worship, on how to “Build Bridges, Not Barriers” when witnessing to family, friends, neighbors and co-workers, strengthening relationships without straining them, including five key witnessing principles.
A pulled pork supper will be held following the festival worship service, enjoying fellowship with the people of Bethel Lutheran of York, Grace Lutheran of Seward, Nebraska Lutheran High School and greeting Pastor Leach personally.
For more information call 402-363-0022 or email bethelyork@gmail.com.
York First United Methodist Church offers ‘Alpha’
YORK -- York First United Methodist Church invites you to join them and experience Alpha on Wednesdays: Beginning Jan. 29. If you have questions about faith or want to deepen your understanding of Christian beliefs and the Bible, Alpha is for you! All are welcome from any faith background. Open to the community. Discuss faith questions in a casual small group setting. Alpha is a foundational course that may answer many of your questions or help you go deeper in your faith journey. Each 10 week session consists of fellowship time, a video, and group discussion. Everyone is encouraged to come for a meal at 6 p.m. Alpha begins at 6:30 p.m. To discover about Alpha, see their website: alphausa.org. To register, call the church at 402-362-4571.
Friend Congregational to celebrate Groundhog Day
FRIEND -- The Friend Congregational Church will be celebrating Groundhog Day on Sunday, Feb. 2 serving from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Menu will be biscuits and ground-hog gravy, fruit and bars, coffee or tea. Free-will offering will be accepted. Carry-outs will be available.
St. Joseph Soup Supper Feb. 5
GENEVA -- St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva will be hosting their annual Soup Supper on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with serving starting at 4:30 p.m. in the parish hall, 8th & E Streets, Geneva. A variety of homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts will be available for eat-in or carryout. Free will offerings accepted. Everyone is invited!!
Soup Buffet at Milligan UMC
MILLIGAN -- The Milligan United Methodist Church will be hosting a Soup Buffet on Sunday, Feb. 9. Seven different soups, sandwiches and desserts will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.