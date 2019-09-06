St. Peter’s to celebrate Mission Sunday
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will celebrate Mission Sunday on Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. James Carretto of the Orphan Grain Train will be the guest speaker. A carry-in dinner will follow the service.
Sunday School Kick Off
BENEDICT -- Sunday School Kick Off will be Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the Village Park. All are welcome to come enjoy coffee, donuts, and fellowship while we bless our Sunday School teachers and students. Regular Sunday School classes will begin Sept. 15 at the United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. All kids, PreK-12th grade, are welcome!
St. Joseph Salad Luncheon and Card Party
YORK -- St. Joseph Catholic Church will be holding their Salad Luncheon and Card Party on Thursday, Sept.12. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch served beginning at 11:30 a.m. (Take out is available). Cost is $10 a meal which includes drinks & desserts.
Location is 5th & East Avenue in the lower level — Handicap Accessible. All are welcome! Drawings, 1st prize is a beautiful Queen/King size quilt. Bridge and Pitch tables. (Cards optional)
Congregational meeting
BENEDICT -- Zion Lutheran Church in Benedict will have a congregational meeting on Sunday, Sept. 15 following Worship Service. The Council encourages the congregation to attend this meeting.
Hearon to speak at New Heights
YORK -- Brad Hearon was cooking meth in a Kansas field when it exploded, burning over 80 percent of his body. With less than 1 percent chance to live, he recovered and now tells his story to help people overcome addiction and defeat. He will be speaking at New Heights Assembly of God on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. He will speak to the youth at 4 p.m. The community is invited to both events, at 1522 S. Grant Ave. in York.
Hearon’s message: There is life after addiction, as long as you recognize the problem.
“This is not a hopeless situation,” he said. “Even if you’ve done meth and messed up, you can get help before it’s too late.”
Woman’s Club to meet
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Chances R in York for their 12:30 p.m. meeting.
Bible study set
FAIRMONT -- A Bible study will be held at 1:30 p.m., at the housing authority in Fairmont on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Bible study set
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Church will have Sunday morning coffee and rolls at 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 29, with the service to start at 11 a.m.
Community lunch
BENEDICT -- The Benedict United Methodist Church will serve a Community Lunch at the Benedict Community Center on Monday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
