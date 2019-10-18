LWML Soup Supper Oct. 20
YORK -- The weather is growing colder and it is time for everyone to warm up with a bowl of hot soup. Faith Lutheran L.W.M.L. will hold its annual soup supper on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Faith Lutheran Church. A free will offering will be accepted and all funds will be used to support local and worldwide ministries. Mark your calendars for this evening of food and fellowship. Thrivent Financial has provided supplemental funding.
St. Stephen’s Altar Society salad luncheon
EXETER -- The 40th annual St. Stephen’s Altar Society salad luncheon and card party will be held Thursday, Oct. 24. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Serving will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door. It will be held at the parish hall in Exeter. There will be prizes and raffles. Bridge and pitch will be played in the afternoon.
Armanaires Quartet performance cancelled
EXETER -- Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Armanaires Quartet will NOT be performing at the Exeter United Methodist Church on Friday, Oct. 25.
St. Joe Spaghetti Feed
YORK -- Come join Msgr. Reinert win the battle against cancer! The St. Joe Spaghetti Feed “Keep the Wolves at Bay” Spaghetti Fundraiser will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at 428 N East Ave. (St. Joseph’s School). A free will donation will be taken for all you can Wolf down! Dine in or drive thru and carry-out for your den. Drool worthy desserts $1.
Coffee and rolls in Fairmont
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Church will have Sunday morning coffee and rolls on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m., with services to follow at 11 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Soup Dinner
UTICA -- St. Patrick’s annual soup dinner will be held Oct. 27 at the church hall at 170 Third Street in Utica from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat
YORK -- Show off your costume and join us for First Lutheran Church’s Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Lots of activities will be happening! Create yummy s’mores, a free hot dog meal (while supplies last), festive treats and giveaways, arts and crafts. It’s sure to be a fun time!
Emmanuel Lutheran Church to host Trunk-or-Treat
YORK -- Trunk or Treat at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m. in the northeast parking lot at 9th & Beaver. Kids - wear your costumes for a fun, safe, free evening of collecting treats at the cars and playing games. Children should be accompanied by an adult. No time for supper - Grab a $2 meal deal (hot dog, chips and beverage) sponsored by ELY.
Trunk or Treat in Geneva
GENEVA -- The Geneva United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on 10th Street between H and I Streets.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.