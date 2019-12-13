Geneva UMC and UCC Christmas Store
GENEVA -- The Geneva UMC and UCC Chistmas Store, which hosts free shopping for kids 14 and under will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
‘The Friendly Beasts’ Christmas program
YORK – Join First Evangelical Lutheran Church’s SPARK Kids Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. Come hear the Christmas story from the perspective of the Friendly Beasts who witnessed our Savior’s birth.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club to meet
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet at the Fairmont Community Church on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m. for their annual Christmas Party. Members will have a gift exchange. Thought for the Day will be by Sandy Nelson. Roll Call will be: The Strangest Christmas gift ever received. Officers will be the hostesses.
Piano/violin concert in Lushton
LUSHTON -- The Community Bible Church of Lushton will have a piano/violin concert featuring Kevin and Heidi Cheng on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. It will feature Christmas and classical music. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
First Lutheran Church Christmas Eve services
YORK – First Lutheran Church will host an interactive, family-friendly Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. The service will include carols, Holy Communion and candle lighting.
St. Peter Lutheran to host candlelight service
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.
Presbyterian Church in Gresham to host Christmas Eve services
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church will hold Christmas Eve candlelight services at 5 p.m., on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve in Shickley
SHICKLEY -- The Shickley community will hold its annual Christmas Eve candlelight service at 11 p.m. at the former Stockholm Lutheran Church. All are welcome! The church is located three miles west of Shickley and one mile south of Highway 74.
Faith Lutheran Christmas Dinner
YORK -- Faith Lutheran Church in York will hold its 11th Annual Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Kerry’s will be preparing the meal and there will be door prizes for all ages. This is a no cost event, and any contributions will go to Mission Central.
Final service at Zion
BENEDICT -- The Zion Lutheran Church will have its final church service on Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center. Reservations need to be made with Dawn Kush at 402-710-1451.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
