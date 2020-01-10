St. John’s Waco to host pancake feed
WACO – St. John’s Waco will host the annual LLL pancake feed on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will be serving pancakes, sausage and beverages. Freewill offerings will be supplemented by the Thrivent Financial Action Team, with proceeds going toward Nebraska LLL District special projects.
UMC to hold community meal
GRESHAM -- The United Methodist Church will host a community meal on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Benedict Community Center. They will serve from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
St. Peter Lutheran Church Council to meet
GRESHAM -- The St. Peter Lutheran Church Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. The annual voters’ meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 12:30 p.m. There will be a carry-in dinner following worship services at 11:30 a.m. All members are encouraged to attend.
Bethel Lutheran to hold mission festival and barbecue dinner
YORK – On Sunday, Jan. 26, Bethel Lutheran Church of York will hold a mission festival outreach seminar at 2:30 p.m., a festival worship at 4 p.m., and a pulled pork barbecue dinner immediately following the worship service. The mission festival events will be held in Waco at the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School at 203 Kendall Street.
Pastor Jon Leach, vice-president of Truth in Love Ministries of Nampa, Idaho, will provide encouragement and guidance at the 2:30 p.m. witnessing seminar and in his sermon for the 4 p.m. festival worship, on how to “Build Bridges, Not Barriers” when witnessing to family, friends, neighbors and co-workers, strengthening relationships without straining them, including five key witnessing principles.
A pulled pork supper will be held following the festival worship service, enjoying fellowship with the people of Bethel Lutheran of York, Grace Lutheran of Seward, Nebraska Lutheran High School and greeting Pastor Leach personally.
For more information call 402-363-0022 or email bethelyork@gmail.com.
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
