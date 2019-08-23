Fairmont United Methodist Women to meet
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont United Methodist Women will meet at the church for a 9 a.m. brunch and meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5. The church devotions and program will be from the UMW program book, “Sisterhood of Grace.” Election of the 2020 officers will also be held. Hostesses will be Bev Jacobsen and Barb Smith.
St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet
GRAFTON -- The St. Helena’s Bazaar and roast beef buffet in Grafton will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at the community center from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted. There will be prizes, games and drawings as well.
Free movie night at New Heights
YORK -- You’re invited to a free movie night at New Heights Assembly on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Come see the inspirational true story of a mother’s love in the face of impossible odds. The movie Breakthrough is about a woman’s adopted son who falls through an icy Missouri lake. As he lay lifeless for close to an hour, his mother refused to give up. An inspirational, gripping movie for the whole family. Screened from 6-8 p.m. with concessions for sale. Come and bring a friend! NHA is at 1522 S. Grant Ave. in York. For more information, call 402-362-6357.
St. Peter’s to celebrate Mission Sunday
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will celebrate Mission Sunday on Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Rev. James Carretto of the Orphan Grain Train will be the guest speaker. A carry-in dinner will follow the service.
Sunday School Kick Off in Benedict
BENEDICT -- Sunday School Kick Off will be Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the Village Park. All are welcome to come enjoy coffee, donuts, and fellowship while we bless our Sunday School teachers and students. Regular Sunday School classes will begin Sept. 15 at the United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. All kids, PreK-12th grade, are welcome!
St. Joseph Salad Luncheon and Card Party
YORK -- St. Joseph Catholic Church will be holding their Salad Luncheon and Card Party on Thursday, Sept.12. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch served beginning at 11:30 a.m. (Take out is available). Cost is $10 a meal which includes drinks & desserts.
Location is 5th & East Avenue in the lower level — Handicap Accessible. All are welcome! Drawings, 1st prize is a beautiful Queen/King size quilt. Bridge and Pitch tables. (Cards optional)
Congregational meeting
BENEDICT -- Zion Lutheran Church in Benedict will have a congregational meeting on Sunday, Sept. 15 following Worship Service. The Council encourages the congregation to attend this meeting.
Bible study in Fairmont
FAIRMONT -- A Bible study will be held at 1:30 p.m., at the housing authority in Fairmont on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Morning coffee and rolls in Fairmont
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Church will have Sunday morning coffee and rolls at 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 29, with the service to start at 11 a.m.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.