Soup supper in Polk
POLK -- High Prairie Community Church of Polk is hosting a soup supper for the community on Nov. 22, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Polk Community Hall. All are encouraged to attend this free of charge event.
‘Believe in our Future Auction’ at Emmanuel
YORK -- Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School will hold their annual “Believe in our Future Auction” supporting Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School and Little Blessings Preschool on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Holthus Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme of Masterpieces in the Making will include a silent and live auction, live artists, caricature drawings and a cake walk! Tickets may be purchased from the Emmanuel Faith Lutheran school office or at Emmanuel and Faith Lutheran church offices. Anyone wanting to make a donation for the live or silent auction can call Terri at 402.239.8771.
Chili Cook-Off & Cinnamon Roll Bake-Off
YORK – Who doesn’t love chili and cinnamon rolls this time of year? Why not enjoy it while benefitting youth wanting to minister and serve others? Join the First Lutheran Church FLY Group on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. for a Chili Cook-Off & Cinnamon Roll Bake-Off. A free will offering will be accepted and funds raised will help support the groups Summer 2020 Youth Trip.
St. Peter LWML to meet
GRESHAM -- St. Peter LWML will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Thanksgiving Eve worship
YORK – Faith Lutheran Church will have a Thanksgiving Eve, evening worship service, and all members of the community are invited to attend. Join them on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 7 – 8 p.m. for this special worship time.
St. Peter’s Thanksgiving Day service
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold a Thanksgiving Day service on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m.
Community Thanksgiving Meal in Geneva
GENEVA -- Don’t spend Thanksgiving alone. Come and enjoy food and fellowship. Individuals, couples and families are all welcome to attend a Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thanksgiving Day at the United Methodist Church – Fussell Fellowship Hall, located at 942 H Street in Geneva. Serving of turkey, ham, potatoes, stuffing and rolls will begin at 12:30 p.m. Beverages and table service will be provided. Each person or family attending is asked to bring a covered dish to share. Can’t bring anything? Come anyway. Sponsored by the Fillmore County churches.
Caring Christmas meal scheduled
YORK – The first annual Caring Christmas meal will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at the New Life Church of the Nazarene at 1028 North Beaver Avenue in York. They will be serving pasta and sauce, meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverages (with gluten free options to be available). Serving will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Santa will arrive at 1:30 p.m., and the Christmas Story will be read at 2 p.m. This will be free to the public, but reservations are required; a limited number of tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gifts for registered children will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Organizers say they are especially looking to serve families and the elderly who are most in need. Registrations will be accepted through Nov. 25. To receive a registration form, contact Teresa Johnson by email at teresaj.cma@gmail.com or call 402-366-1458 after 5 p.m. This is being sponsored in part by Crossroads Riders #262, Grand Central, Thriven and Walmart.
Geneva UMC and UCC Christmas Store
GENEVA -- The Geneva UMC and UCC Chistmas Store, which hosts free shopping for kids 14 and under will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
