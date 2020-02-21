LLL Pancake Feed set for Feb. 23
YORK – The Lutheran Laymen’s League will hold a Pancake Feed on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 806 Beaver Ave. in York, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken. Additional funds provided by Thrivent.
Adopt and Orphanage presentation
WACO — Karn Reehl Tiedeman with Orphan Grain Train will be at St. John’s Waco to give an update on the orphanages in Russia and to present about Adopt an Orphanage program during the Sunday school hour on Sunday, Feb. 23. She is the daughter of the sainted Rev. John Reehl. Please join us.
Ash Wednesday Soup Supper
GRESHAM -- St. Peter Lutheran Church will hold an Ash Wednesday soup supper at 6 p.m., with worship services to follow at 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.
Ash Wednesday services in Gresham
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Church will hold Ash Wednesday services at 7 p.m., on Feb. 26, with fellowship following worship.
Mexican Fiesta meal in Benedict
BENEDICT -- The United Methodist Church will have a Mexican Fiesta meal on Sunday, March 15, in the church basement at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
