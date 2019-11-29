Christian Women’s Connection to meet
AURORA -- Christian Women’s Connection will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at Pleasant View (PVBC) located at 307 Manor Drive in Aurora.
The special feature will be Ruthie B Jewelry handcrafted by Carla Ericksen of Aurora.
To inspire us with her life story, Judy Douglas of Li, Ne, a co-owner of Dean and Judy’s Iris Patch and Mary Kay Consultant will share how God used “Iris Connection” as a tool that would lead her to ultimate peace in life.
Since it is our December Christmas celebration, we encourage everyone to bring a plate of sweet or savory food for the evening dessert .
Musician Casey Halbgewachs will warm up the evening , jammin and singing with his guitar.
For reservations and cancellations please contact or call Cindy Weir at 308-249-6197 or email her at cbartonweir@gmail.com or call Deb Troester at 402-694-6277 or email her at stroester@hamilton.net.
Emmanuel Christmas Market
YORK -- Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host their annual Emmanuel Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts, baked goods, jams, jellies, make your own gingerbread houses and more. A lunch stand will be available. Please enter at the south school doors.
Caring Christmas meal scheduled
YORK – The first annual Caring Christmas meal will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at the New Life Church of the Nazarene at 1028 North Beaver Avenue in York. They will be serving pasta and sauce, meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverages (with gluten free options to be available). Serving will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Santa will arrive at 1:30 p.m., and the Christmas Story will be read at 2 p.m. This will be free to the public, but reservations are required; a limited number of tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gifts for registered children will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Organizers say they are especially looking to serve families and the elderly who are most in need. Registrations will be accepted through Nov. 25. To receive a registration form, contact Teresa Johnson by email at teresaj.cma@gmail.com or call 402-366-1458 after 5 p.m. This is being sponsored in part by Crossroads Riders #262, Grand Central, Thriven and Walmart.
Benedict Sunday School Christmas Program
BENEDICT -- The Benedict community Sunday School Christmas program will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 8:15 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Geneva UMC and UCC Christmas Store
GENEVA -- The Geneva UMC and UCC Chistmas Store, which hosts free shopping for kids 14 and under will be open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Faith Lutheran Christmas Dinner
YORK -- Faith Lutheran Church in York will hold its 11th Annual Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Kerry’s will be preparing the meal and there will be door prizes for all ages. This is a no cost event, and any contributions will go to Mission Central.
Final service at Zion
BENEDICT -- The Zion Lutheran Church will have its final church service on Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center. Reservations need to be made with Dawn Kush at 402-710-1451.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
