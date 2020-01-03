Church to have final service
BENEDICT -- The Zion Lutheran Church will have its final church service on Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m., at the Benedict Community Center.
Reservations should be made with Dawn Kush at 402-710-1451.
Church to host community meal
BENEDICT -- The United Methodist Church will host a community meal on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Benedict Community Center. They will serve from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Moms/kids’ event set
HENDERSON -- A playtime activity, story and snack time for moms and toddlers will be held every Friday in January and February (except Feb. 14) at the Living Hope Church in Henderson. It will be from 9:30-11 a.m.
This will be for kids up to five years old and an opportunity for them to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
College choir to perform
YORK -- The York College Concert Choir will perform on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center.
Meeting scheduled
GRESHAM -- The St. Peter Lutheran Church Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. The annual voters’ meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 12:30 p.m. There will be a carry-in dinner following worship services at 11:30 a.m.
All members are encouraged to attend.
Church event set
GRESHAM -- The Presbyterian Session and Trustees will meet Sunday, Jan. 10, following worship services.
Breakfast planned
FRIEND -- The Friend American Legion will have its annual breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 19, with serving from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Menu items will include biscuits and gravy, ham and bacon, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee.
Freewill offerings will be accepted. Carry-outs will be available.
Nutritional program to be offered
STROMSBURG -- Seniors will have an opportunity to attend a special program about nutrition on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m., at the Stromsburg Senior Center.
Blood drive soon
UTICA -- The Centennial Student Council will host a mobile blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 9, from noon until 5 p.m.
