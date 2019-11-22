ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1527 Blackburn Avenue
Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor
402.362.3491
>> Sunday - Sunday School /
Adult Bible Class 9:15 a.m.; Praise & Worship 10:30 a.m.; Study and Prayer 6 p.m.
(Nursery and Children’s
Church available)
BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK
Wisconsin Synod
800 East Avenue, York
Mark Haefner, Pastor
402.363.0022
www.lutheransonline.com/bethelyork
>> Sunday - Sunday School/Bible Class 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.
COUNCIL UNION CHURCH
6 miles West of York REA Plant
EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST
1122 Delaware Ave.
Glenn Dallmann,
Worship & Family Minister
Glenn Hawley, Preaching Minister
402.362.4990
easthillchurchofchrist@windstream.net
>> Sunday - Bible Classes 9:30 a.m., Worship 10:30 a.m.; Middle and High School Huddles 6 p.m.; Small Groups 6 p.m.
>> Wednesday - Bible Classes for all ages 6:30 p.m.
>> Thursday - Ladies Bible Study, 10:30 a.m. (Sept. through May)
EMMANUEL LUTHERAN-LCMS
9th & Beaver Avenue
A Stephen Ministry Congregation
Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors
Live feed available online for 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. services
Handicap accessible
>> Friday - Bible Study at Chances R, 6 a.m.
>> Saturday - Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.; Cub Scouts, 10 a.m.
>> Sunday - Worship, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School & Adult Bible Study, 9:15 a.m.; Hope Heroes, 4 - 5:30 p.m.
>> Monday - Willow Brook Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Church Council Meeting, 6 p.m.; Voters’ Meeting, 7 p.m.
>> Tuesday - Walking Tacos for High School Jr’s & Sr’s, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.
>> Wednesday - Chances R Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 12 p.m.; Midweek Classes, 6:15 p.m.; Kevin & Heidi Cheng Music Event, 7:30 p.m.
>> Thursday - Hearthstone Service - Faith, 10 a.m.; Willow Brook Service, 2 p.m.
>> Friday - Bible Study at Chances R, 6 a.m.; School Fundraiser - “Masterpieces in the Making” - Holthus Center, 6 p.m.
>> Saturday - Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.
FAITH LUTHERAN
12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS
Pastor Paul Kern, Interim Pastor
Live feed available of 9 a.m. service online
>> Friday - Men’s Bible Study, 6 a.m.
>> Saturday - Worship with Holy Communion, 5:30 p.m.
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Fellowship, 10 a.m.; SS, LYF, Adult bible Class, 10:30 a.m.
>> Monday - Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; PPC, 7 p.m.
>> Tuesday - Choir, 6:30 p.m.
>> Wednesday - Chances R Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Confirmation, 6 p.m.
>> Friday - Men’s Bible Study, 6 a.m.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
(Disciples of Christ)
2121 Delaware Avenue
>> Sunday - Worship service - Guest Speaker, Austin Hackel
FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA
1211 East 14th Street
402.362.3063
Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister
>> Saturday - Worship/communion 5:30 p.m.
>> Sunday - Worship Service/communion, fellowship follows at 9:30 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Youth Education Program, 5:30 p.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
414 Delaware Avenue
Michael Eickhoff, Pastor
>> Sunday - Adult and youth Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.
>> Monday - AA meeting, noon; AA meeting, 8 p.m.
>> Wednesday - AA meeting, noon; Kids Club, 5 p.m.; bell choir, 6 p.m.; choir, 7 p.m.; AA meeting, 7 p.m.
>> Friday - AA meeting, noon; AA meeting, 8 p.m.
>> Saturday - AA meeting, 11 a.m.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
7th and Nebraska Avenue
Tony Dawson, Pastor
>> Sunday — Worship, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9:20 a.m.
>> Wednesday — Mid-Week Programs for ages Kindergarten through adult, 5:45 - 7:30 p.m.
See our website for more details or call the church at 402.362.4571
— Elevator accessibility through Nebraska Avenue,
West side entrance
IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTAL M.I. RENACER
(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn - hispanic church)
74 Nebraska Ave., York
Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora
idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search idpmirenaer
402.745-6084, 402.519-6237
>> Martes/Tuesday -
7 - 9 p.m. Servico
>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday -
7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio
>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
— Evangelical Service
(English interpretation available)
LIFEWALK
A Church of Christ Fellowship
Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit, York Senior Center,
725 N. Nebraska Ave.
>> Sunday - Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m. Children’s and youth programs, Coffee and Breakfast Fellowship
www.thelifewalkchurch.org @ Lifewalk_York
(Building is handicap accessible)
NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD
1522 South Grant Avenue
Lance Loven, Lead Pastor
402.362.6357
>> Sunday Worship, Casual/ Contemporary Style 10 a.m.
>> Children’s Ministry; (Nursery - 5th Grade) 10 a.m. Nursery Provided
NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1028 N. Beaver Avenue
Dave Martelle, Pastor
Office 402.362.5415
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC
5th Street between East and
College Avenues
Msgr. James Reinert
402.362.4595
www.catholicchurch.org/stjoseph-york
>> Saturday - Mass 5:30 p.m. Sabado - Misa rn espanol al at 7 p.m.
>> Sunday - Masses 8 and 10 a.m.
YORK BAPTIST CHURCH
8th Street and Greenwood
Jim Ellis, Pastor
402.362.2078
>> Sunday - Worship 10 a.m.
YORK BEREAN CHURCH
York City Auditorium,
North Dining Room
6th St. and Nebraska Ave.
(Please use north doors)
Pastor Eugene Enns
402.366.5480
YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
701 N. Platte Ave.
402.362.7740
Pastor Aaron Fesenmeyer
>> Sunday - Kidz on the Move, 9 a.m.; Worship Gathering, 10 a.m.
BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST
708 West Street,
Beaver Crossing
Pat Norris, Pastor
402.499.6662
>> Sunday - Worship, 11 a.m.
ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL
1-1/4 West, 9-1/2
North of Bradshaw
Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS
302 South 16th, Aurora
402-694-3730
Vern Kendell, Branch President
402-759-2014
>> Sunday - Sacrament Meeting, 10 a.m.; Sunday School, 11:20 a.m.; Priesthood, Relief Society and Primary, 12:10 p.m.
>> Wednesday - YM and YW, 7 p.m. as scheduled
BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST
Dan Spearow, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
BENEDICT ZION LUTHERAN
202 Sherman St., Benedict
Kimberly Belken, Pastor
402.764.0481
>> Sunday — Worship Service with Communion, 8:30 a.m.
— Communion first and third Sundays
BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST
150 West Fulton, Bradshaw
402-736-4614
Rev. Michelle Reed
316.570.1803
Rev. Greg Reed
316.712.8283
>> Sunday - Sunday School 9:30 a.m.; Worship 11 a.m.
>> Thursday - 2nd Cup Cafe
— Community Coffee 8:30 - 10 a.m.
CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP
1/2 mile North of I-80
Henderson Exit
Peter Coon, Pastor
>> Sunday - Bible class for the whole family, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:45 a.m.
COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON
Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.
>> Wednesday - TeamKids, 6:30 p.m.; Bible Study & Prayer Time, 7 p.m.
CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN
Brian Tuma, Pastor
402.576.3211
>> Sunday - Sunday School and Adult Bible class, 10:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 9 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Inspirational singing, 7:30 p.m.
TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA
Pastor Michelle Kanzaki
402.576.3431
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 8 a.m.; Worship/communion, 9:30 a.m.
(Handicap accessible facilities)
EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST
2 East, 3 South of Waco
Pat Norris, Pastor
402.499.6662
>> Sunday - Worship 9:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 11 a.m.; Fellowship follows service
EXETER UNITED METHODIST
East Seneca Street
Kim Dunker, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship 11 a.m.
ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER
221 North Union Avenue
Father Steve Thomlison, Pastor
>> Saturday - Mass 5 p.m. (Sunday Liturgy)
>> Sunday - Mass 8:30 a.m.
FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH
Seungli You, Pastor
402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179
>> Sunday - Coffee &
Fellowship, 10:30 a.m. on the last Sunday of every month; Worship Service, 11 a.m.;
FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
639 2nd Street
402.947.5491
David Coleman, Interim Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship 11 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Confirmation
Class, 4:15 p.m.; Choir practice 7:30 p.m.
GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH
Meet at 1120 F Street, Geneva
Tim Bullock, Pastor
402.759.1759
www,genevanebaptistchurch.org
>> Sunday - Sunday School (Adult and children’s classes), 9 a.m.; Worship, 10 a.m.
GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER
510 N. 15th Street, Geneva
Darrel Erdman, Pastor
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship service,
10:30 a.m. (Children’s Church / Nursery provided); Evening Prayer Service, 7 p.m.
>> Wednesday - Discipleship Training, 7 p.m.
PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN
Geneva
Pastor Judy Nuss and
PMA Jim Germer
>> Sunday - Contemporary Worship with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.; Fellowship & Sunday School Snack, 10 a.m.
>> Monday - Pastor’s Sabbath; NA meeting, 8 p.m.
>> Tuesday - Men’s Bible Study, 7 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Confirmation at PoP, 6:45-7:45 a.m.
>> Thursday - 60+ Meal at Senior Center, Noon
GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN
John Nellessen, Pastor
>> Sunday — Worship 10 a.m.;
Fellowship with coffee and juice follows worship service
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM
Missouri Synod
Lee Seetin, Pastor
>> Sunday — Sunday School & Bible Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.
GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY
1151 May St. Goehner
Galen Skinner, Pastor
402.730-2594
>> Sunday - Cafe Style Worship, 10 a.m, Continental Breakfast; Table Talk 11:15 a.m.
Nursery and Children’s Church available
COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH
I-80 at the Hampton exit
402.725.3888
>> Sunday - Sunday School,
9 a.m.; Worship 10:15 a.m.
HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN
Miles Ruch, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.
— Communion first and third
Sunday of each month
ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON
381 H Street, Hampton
Pastor Tim Wells
402.725.3234
>> Sunday - Sunday School & Adult Bible Class, 10 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.
ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON
2 miles North, 2 miles
East of Hampton
David Feddern, Pastor
402.725.3320
>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Live streaming of worship service at zionhampton.com
— Communion second & third Sunday
BETHESDA MENNONITE
930 16th St., Henderson
Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors
>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:40 a.m.
>> Monday - Church Council, 7:30 p.m.
>> Tuesday - Staff Meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Board of Business, 8 p.m.; Board of Education, 8 p.m.; Board of Service & Outreach, 8 p.m.
>> Wednesday - MCC Canner Setup, 8 a.m.; Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone, 7 p.m.; Powerhouse, 7 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 8 p.m.
>> Thursday - MCC Canner, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Shine Webinar, 7 p.m.
>> Friday - MCC Canner, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Church Offices Closed
>> Saturday - MCC Canner, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON
740 South Main, Henderson
402.723.5888
Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor
Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Student Life Sr. High, 6 p.m.
>> Wednesday - Awana, 6:45 - 8 p.m.; Junior High Youth
MENNONITE BRETHREN, HENDERSON
1201 11th St., Henderson
402.723.5845
Luke Haidle, Pastor
>> Sunday - Small Groups & Sunday Kids Time, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Meal at The Gathering Place, 6 p.m.; Hope Kids, 6:40 p.m.; Middle School Youth Group, 6:45 p.m.; High School Youth Group, 7 p.m.
FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, McCOOL
Judy Nuss, Pastor
Jim Germer, PMA
>> Sunday - Worship 10:30 a.m.
Holy Communion first & third Sunday of every month
McCOOL JCT. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
SeungLi You, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.
>> Wednesday - WLC meets from 4 to 5 p.m.
>> Thursday - Women’s Bible study, 7 p.m.
>> Saturday - Men’s Bible study, 7 a.m.
— Communion first Sunday
— Rolls and coffee fellowship second Sunday
— Junior High, Senior High youth groups
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL
Pastor Msgr. James Reinert,
Parochial Vicar, Fr. Denton Morris
>> Sunday - Mass 10 a.m.
Weekday Masses:
>> Wednesday - 7:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.
>> Friday - 7:30 a.m.
>> Saturday - 8 a.m.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN
Bradley Barrows, Pastor 402.219.4213
>> Sunday - Worship Service 9:15 a.m.
EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK
165 N. Poplar, Polk
Nick Zuercher, Pastor
402.765.2092
>> Sunday School 9:30 a.m.
>> Worship Service 10:30 a.m.
FIRST BAPTIST, POLK
Mark Hartley, Pastor
402.631.1156
>> Sunday - Sunday School 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Pastor at the study, 8:30 a.m. - noon; Bible Study at Community , 7 p.m.
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK
David Olman, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School/Bible Class, 10:30 a.m.
TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK
Richardo Riqueza, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School 10 a.m.
— Communion first and festival Sundays of month
UNITED METHODIST, POLK
Dan Spearow, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 11 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Youth Ministries, 7 p.m.
— Communion First Sunday
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD
Scott Bruick, Senior Pastor
402.643.2983
>> Sunday - Sunday Worship, 8:30 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
>> Saturday - Traditional Worship, 5:30 p.m.
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA
1100 “D” Street, Utica
Jon Dunbar, Pastor
stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.
Blended Worship fourth Sunday
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA
170 Third Street, Utica
Services 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. alternating Sundays. Confessions 10 minutes before every Mass
>> Sunday - Worship, 8:30 a.m.
UNITED METHODIST, UTICA
700 2nd St., Utica
402.499.6662
Pat Norris, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 8:30 a.m. Fellowship follows service; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO
Chuck Ramsey, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Fellowship follows service; Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
— Orphan Grain Train Quilt days first and third Tuesdays
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO
Missouri Synod Congregation
2 East, 4 South of Waco
402.728.5446 Office
402.363.1678 Secretary
Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, 10:30 a.m.
>> Wednesday - Bible Class 9:30 a.m.
>> Thursday - Afternoon quilting
UNITED METHODIST, WACO
Mina Nutter, Pastor
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.
