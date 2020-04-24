ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1527 Blackburn Avenue
Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor
402.362.3491
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
* All church activities and Wednesday night activities suspended until further notice
• Good Friday service is canceled
BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK
Wisconsin Synod
800 East Avenue, York
Mark Haefner, Pastor
402.363.0022
www.lutheransonline.com/bethelyork
* Church is canceled until the limit of 10 is lifted
COUNCIL UNION CHURCH
6 miles West of York REA Plant
EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST
1122 Delaware Ave.
Glenn Dallmann, Worship & Family Minister
Glenn Hawley,Preaching Minister
402.362.4990
easthillchurchofchrist@windstream.net
* Virtual Services on Facebook. All classes have been canceled.
EMMANUEL LUTHERAN-LCMS
9th & Beaver Avenue
A Stephen Ministry Congregation
Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors
Live feed available online for 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. services
Handicap accessible
>> Sunday, April 5 - 10:30 a.m. Worship on KAWL and Livestreamed
>> Wednesday, April 8 - 3:30 p.m. Lenten Service Livestreamed
FAITH LUTHERAN
12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS
Pastor Paul Kern,
Interim Pastor
Live feed available of 9 a.m. service online
* Services suspended for the next 8 weeks. Livestreaming available
FIRST CHRISTIAN
(Disciples of Christ)
2121 Delaware Avenue
>> Services are canceled for the entire month of April.
FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA
1211 East 14th Street
402.362.3063
Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister
* No Worship through the end of March. All activates cancelled until April 12. Follow on Facebook at @FELCyork
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
414 Delaware Avenue
Michael Eickhoff, Pastor
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services cancelled
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
7th and Nebraska Avenue
Tony Dawson, Pastor
* Church Services have been canceled. All Church Activities have been canceled. Check website of Facebook for more information.
IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTAL M.I. RENACER
(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn - hispanic church)
74 Nebraska Ave., York
Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora
idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search idpmirenaer
402.745-6084, 402.519-6237
>> Martes/Tuesday - 7 - 9 p.m. Servico
>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday - 7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio
>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. — Evangelical Service
(English interpretation available)
LIFEWALK
A Church of Christ Fellowship
Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit,
York Senior Center,
725 N. Nebraska Ave.
* Services suspended until further notice
NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD
1522 South Grant Avenue
Lance Loven, Lead Pastor
402.362.6357
>> Sunday, April 5 -Services canceled
* Livestreaming still available
NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1028 N. Beaver Avenue
Dave Martelle, Pastor
Office 402.362.5415
* Sunday Services are going to be online only until Easter Sunday April 12, when we will plan on meeting again in the Sanctuary. Worship music and Sermons will be posted on our website yorknewlife.org as well as our Facebook page. All weekly evening activities and groups have been canceled until after Easter.
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC
5th Street between East and College Avenues
Fr. Denton Morris
402.362.4595
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
* Livestreaming available
YORK BAPTIST CHURCH
8th Street and Greenwood
Jim Ellis, Pastor
402.362.2078
>> Sunday - Worship 10 a.m.
YORK BEREAN CHURCH
York City Auditorium,
North Dining Room
6th St. and Nebraska Ave.
(Please use north doors)
Pastor Eugene Enns
402.366.5480
YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
701 N. Platte Ave.
402.362.7740
Pastor Aaron Fesenmeyer
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
* Livestreaming available
BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST
708 West Street
Pat Norris, Pastor
402.499.6662
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL
1-1/4 West, 9-1/2
North of Bradshaw
Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS
302 South 16th, Aurora
402-694-3730
Vern Kendell,
Branch President
402-759-2014
* Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice.
BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST
Dan Spearow, Pastor
* All worship services and activities are cancelled for the next two weeks. This includes Bible studies, Sunday School and Lenten Services.
BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST
150 West Fulton, Bradshaw
402-736-4614
Rev. Michelle Reed
316.570.1803
Rev. Greg Reed
316.712.8283
* All Events are cancelled till further notice. For online services go to uncaurora.org or find the link on the Bradshaw United Methodist Facebook page!
CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP
1/2 mile North of I-80
Henderson Exit
Peter Coon, Pastor
>> Sunday - Bible class for the whole family, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:45 a.m.
COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON
Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor
* Services and meeting canceled until further notice
CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN
Brian Tuma, Pastor
402.576.3211
* Now offering online services through Facebook Live
TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA
Pastor Michelle Kanzaki
402.576.3431
* Services are canceled until April 1. Online services available at https://www.facebook.com/TLCCordova starting on Sunday at 8 a.m. and drive by Communion will be offered as well.
EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST
2 East, 3 South of Waco
Pat Norris, Pastor
402.499.6662
>> Sunday - Worship 9:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 11 a.m.; Fellowship follows service
EXETER UNITED METHODIST
East Seneca Street
Kim Dunker, Pastor
* Sunday worship Services will be canceled until further notice. We are hoping to record and post on Facebook
ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER
221 North Union Avenue
Father Brendan Kelly
>> Saturday - Mass 5 p.m. (Sunday Liturgy)
>> Sunday - Mass 8:30 a.m.
FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH
Seungli You, Pastor
402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179
* Fairmont Community Church has suspended in person worship and Kids ROCK until further notice. Pastor You will post his sermon on their Facebook page. We encourage you to watch!
FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
639 2nd Street
402.947.5491
David Coleman, Interim Pastor
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH
Tim Bullock, Pastor
402.759.1759
Contact the church for updates.
GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER
510 N. 15th Street, Geneva
Darrel Erdman, Pastor
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship service; 10:30 a.m. (Children’s Church / Nursery provided); Evening Prayer Service, 7 p.m.
>> Wednesday - Discipleship Training, 7 p.m.
PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN
Geneva
Pastor Judy Nuss and PMA Jim Germer
>> Sunday - No service, Sunday School or Fellowship
>> Tuesday - No Men’s Bible Study
GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN
John Nellessen, Pastor
>> No Wednesday or Sunday services this week.
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM
Missouri Synod
Lee Seetin, Pastor
>> Sunday — Sunday School & Bible Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.
GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY
1151 May St. Goehner
Galen Skinner, Pastor
402.730-2594
* No service for two weeks or until further notice, content will be posted online. For now, please visit Goehner YouTube channel for messages.
COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH
I-80 at the Hampton exit
402.725.3888
* Services canceled through March 29. Sunday Morning Worship will be Live-Streamed at 10:15. The Wednesday Night Bible study will also be live streamed beginning at 6:30 each Wednesday https://www.countrysidebc.org/live-streaming
HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN
Miles Ruch, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.
— Communion first and third Sunday of each month
ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON
381 H Street, Hampton
Rev. Daniel Barbey
402.725.3234
* Services canceled until furthur notice
ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON
2 miles North, 2 miles
East of Hampton
David Feddern, Pastor
402.725.3320
* Services canceled until furthur notice. Livestreaming available at zionhampton.com.
BETHESDA MENNONITE
930 16th St., Henderson
Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors
>> Sunday - Worship – Livestream, 9:30 a.m. Please be attentive to our website (www.bethesdamc.org) and your email for further announcements and updated service information; Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.
>> Tuesday - Staff meeting, 8:30 p.m.; Zoom Board of Deacons, 7 p.m.
>> Wednesday - Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.
FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON
740 South Main,
Henderson
402.723.5888
Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor
Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor
>> Sunday - All church gatherings are on hold until further notice. Our worship service will be livestreamed on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Past services are also posted and available for anyone to watch. To join our worship service go to faithebc.net
LIVING HOPE CHURCH, HENDERSON
1201 11th St., Henderson
402.723.5845
Luke Haidle, Pastor
office@livinghopehenderson.com
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
* Head over to “Living Hope Church - Henderson, NE” www.livinghopehenderson.com (our new private FB page for church attenders) for the latest on church this weekend.
FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, McCOOL
Judy Nuss, Pastor
Jim Germer, PMA
>> Sunday - Worship 10:30 a.m.
Holy Communion first & third Sunday of every month
McCOOL JCT. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
SeungLi You, Pastor
>> Sunday - Services can be found on the church Facebook page and on You Tube at https://youtube/DfUqdmsHR_k
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL
Pastor Msgr. James
Reinert, Parochial Vicar, Fr. Denton Morris
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN
402.219.4213
* Sunday Worship Services will be canceled until further notice. We are hoping to record and post on Facebook. Stay tuned.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, OHIOWA
PMA Jim Germer
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK
165 N. Poplar, Polk
Nick Zuercher, Pastor
402.765.2092
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
FIRST BAPTIST, POLK
Mark Hartley, Pastor
402.631.1156
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK
David Olman, Pastor
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK
Richardo Riqueza, Pastor
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
— Communion first and festival Sundays of month
UNITED METHODIST, POLK
Dan Spearow, Pastor
* There will be no Sunday Morning Worship Service or Adult Sunday School Class on March 29.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD
Scott Bruick, Senior Pastor
402.643.2983
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA
1100 “D” Street, Utica
Jon Dunbar, Pastor
stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200
* Online Service via a new landing page on the church website - live.stpaulutica.com
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA
170 Third Street, Utica
Services 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. alternating Sundays. Confessions 10 minutes before every Mass
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
UNITED METHODIST, UTICA
700 2nd St., Utica
402.499.6662
Pat Norris, Pastor
* No Sunday school or worship but there will be a video service on the Church’s Facebook page.
PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO
Chuck Ramsey, Pastor
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
— Orphan Grain Train Quilt days first and third Tuesdays
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO
Missouri Synod Congregation
2 East, 4 South of Waco
402.728.5446 Office
402.363.1678 Secretary
Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540
* Find online service at facebook.com/St-Johns-Lutheran-Church
UNITED METHODIST, WACO
Mina Nutter, Pastor
>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.