ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1527 Blackburn Avenue

Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor

402.362.3491

adcc142@windstream.net

www.arbordrive.org

>> Sunday - Sunday School / Adult Bible Class 9:15 a.m.; Praise & Worship 10:30 a.m.; Study and Prayer 6 p.m.

(Nursery and Children’s

Church available)

BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK

Wisconsin Synod

800 East Avenue, York

Mark Haefner, Pastor

402.363.0022

www.lutheransonline.com/bethelyork

>> Sunday - Sunday School/Bible Class 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.

COUNCIL UNION CHURCH

6 miles West of York REA Plant

EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST

1122 Delaware Ave.

Glenn Dallmann,

Worship & Family Minister  

Glenn Hawley, Preaching Minister

402.362.4990

www.easthillcofc.org

easthillchurchofchrist@windstream.net

>> Sunday - Bible Classes 9:30 a.m., Worship 10:30 a.m.; Middle and High School Huddles 6 p.m.; Small Groups 6 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Bible Classes for all ages 6:30 p.m.

>> Thursday - Ladies Bible Study, 10:30 a.m. (Sept. through May)

EMMANUEL LUTHERAN-LCMS

9th & Beaver Avenue

A Stephen Ministry Congregation

Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors

www.emanuelyork.com

Live feed available online for 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. services

Handicap accessible

>> Friday - Bible Study at Chances R, 6 a.m.

>> Saturday - Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.; Cub Scouts, 10 a.m.

>> Sunday - Worship, 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School & Adult Bible Study, 9:15 a.m.; Hope Heroes, 4 - 5:30 p.m.

>> Monday - Willow Brook Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Church Council Meeting, 6 p.m.; Voters’ Meeting, 7 p.m.

>> Tuesday - Walking Tacos for High School Jr’s & Sr’s, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Chances R Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 12 p.m.; Midweek Classes, 6:15 p.m.; Kevin & Heidi Cheng Music Event, 7:30 p.m.

>> Thursday - Hearthstone Service - Faith, 10 a.m.; Willow Brook Service, 2 p.m.

>> Friday - Bible Study at Chances R, 6 a.m.; School Fundraiser - “Masterpieces in the Making” - Holthus Center, 6 p.m.

>> Saturday - Men’s Bible Study at Emmanuel, 7 a.m.

FAITH LUTHERAN

12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS

Pastor Paul Kern, Interim Pastor

www.faithlutheranyork.com

Live feed available of 9 a.m. service online

>> Friday - Men’s Bible Study, 6 a.m.

>> Saturday - Worship with Holy Communion, 5:30 p.m.

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Fellowship, 10 a.m.; SS, LYF, Adult bible Class, 10:30 a.m.

>> Monday - Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; PPC, 7 p.m.

>> Tuesday - Choir, 6:30 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Chances R Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Confirmation, 6 p.m.

>> Friday - Men’s Bible Study, 6 a.m.

FIRST CHRISTIAN

(Disciples of Christ)

2121 Delaware Avenue

>> Sunday - Worship service - Guest Speaker, Austin Hackel

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA

1211 East 14th Street

402.362.3063

Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister

felchurch@windstream.net

firstlutheranyork.org

>> Saturday - Worship/communion 5:30 p.m.

>> Sunday - Worship Service/communion, fellowship follows at 9:30 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Youth Education Program, 5:30 p.m.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

414 Delaware Avenue

Michael Eickhoff, Pastor

fpcyorkne@windstream.net

firstpresbyterianyork.org

>> Sunday - Adult and youth Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.

>> Monday - AA meeting, noon; AA meeting, 8 p.m.

>> Wednesday - AA meeting, noon; Kids Club, 5 p.m.; bell choir, 6 p.m.; choir, 7 p.m.; AA meeting, 7 p.m.

>> Friday - AA meeting, noon; AA meeting, 8 p.m.

>> Saturday - AA meeting, 11 a.m.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST

7th and Nebraska Avenue

Tony Dawson, Pastor

www.yorkumc.com

>> Sunday — Worship, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9:20 a.m.

>> Wednesday — Mid-Week Programs for ages Kindergarten through adult, 5:45 - 7:30 p.m.

See our website for more details or call the church at 402.362.4571

— Elevator accessibility through Nebraska Avenue,

West side entrance

IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTAL M.I. RENACER

(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn - hispanic church)

74 Nebraska Ave., York

Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora

idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search idpmirenaer

402.745-6084, 402.519-6237

>> Martes/Tuesday -

7 - 9 p.m. Servico

>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday -

7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio

>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

— Evangelical Service

(English interpretation available)

LIFEWALK

A Church of Christ Fellowship

Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit, York Senior Center,

725 N. Nebraska Ave.

>> Sunday - Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m. Children’s and youth programs, Coffee and Breakfast Fellowship

www.thelifewalkchurch.org @ Lifewalk_York

(Building is handicap accessible)

NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD

1522 South Grant Avenue

Lance Loven, Lead Pastor

402.362.6357

nhachurch.com

>> Sunday Worship, Casual/ Contemporary Style 10 a.m.

>> Children’s Ministry; (Nursery - 5th Grade) 10 a.m. Nursery Provided

NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1028 N. Beaver Avenue

Dave Martelle, Pastor

Office 402.362.5415

ldmartelle@gmail.com

https://yorknewlife.org/

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC

5th Street between East and

College Avenues

Msgr. James Reinert

402.362.4595

www.catholicchurch.org/stjoseph-york

>> Saturday - Mass 5:30 p.m. Sabado - Misa rn espanol al at 7 p.m.

>> Sunday - Masses 8 and 10 a.m.

YORK BAPTIST CHURCH

8th Street and Greenwood

Jim Ellis, Pastor

402.362.2078

>> Sunday - Worship 10 a.m.

YORK BEREAN CHURCH

York City Auditorium,

North Dining Room

6th St. and Nebraska Ave.

(Please use north doors)

Pastor Eugene Enns

402.366.5480

yorkberean@gmail.com

www.yorkberean.org

YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

701 N. Platte Ave.

402.362.7740

Pastor Aaron Fesenmeyer

info@yorkefree.com

www.yorkefree.com

>> Sunday - Kidz on the Move, 9 a.m.; Worship Gathering, 10 a.m.

BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST

708 West Street,

Beaver Crossing

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Sunday - Worship, 11 a.m.

ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL

1-1/4 West, 9-1/2

North of Bradshaw

Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS

302 South 16th, Aurora

402-694-3730

Vern Kendell, Branch President

402-759-2014

>> Sunday - Sacrament Meeting, 10 a.m.; Sunday School, 11:20 a.m.; Priesthood, Relief Society and Primary, 12:10 p.m.

>> Wednesday - YM and YW, 7 p.m. as scheduled

BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 8:15 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.

BENEDICT ZION LUTHERAN

202 Sherman St., Benedict

Kimberly Belken, Pastor

402.764.0481

>> Sunday — Worship Service with Communion, 8:30 a.m.

— Communion first and third Sundays

BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST

150 West Fulton, Bradshaw

402-736-4614

Rev. Michelle Reed

revsreed@hotmail.com

316.570.1803

Rev. Greg Reed

pastorgreed@gmail.com

316.712.8283

>> Sunday - Sunday School 9:30 a.m.; Worship 11 a.m.

>> Thursday - 2nd Cup Cafe

— Community Coffee 8:30 - 10 a.m.

CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP

1/2 mile North of I-80

Henderson Exit

Peter Coon, Pastor

>> Sunday - Bible class for the whole family, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:45 a.m.

COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON

Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.

>> Wednesday - TeamKids, 6:30 p.m.; Bible Study & Prayer Time, 7 p.m.

CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN

Brian Tuma, Pastor

402.576.3211

stjohnscordova@gmail.com

>> Sunday - Sunday School and Adult Bible class, 10:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 9 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Inspirational singing, 7:30 p.m.

TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA

Pastor Michelle Kanzaki

402.576.3431

telcordova@hotmail.com

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 8 a.m.; Worship/communion, 9:30 a.m.

(Handicap accessible facilities)

EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST

2 East, 3 South of Waco

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Sunday - Worship 9:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 11 a.m.; Fellowship follows service

EXETER UNITED METHODIST

East Seneca Street

Kim Dunker, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship 11 a.m.

ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER

221 North Union Avenue

Father Steve Thomlison, Pastor

>> Saturday - Mass 5 p.m. (Sunday Liturgy)

>> Sunday - Mass 8:30 a.m.

FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH

Seungli You, Pastor

402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179

>> Sunday - Coffee &

Fellowship, 10:30 a.m. on the last Sunday of every month; Worship Service, 11 a.m.;

FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

639 2nd Street

402.947.5491

David Coleman, Interim Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship 11 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Confirmation

Class, 4:15 p.m.; Choir practice 7:30 p.m.

GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH

Meet at 1120 F Street, Geneva

Tim Bullock, Pastor

402.759.1759

www,genevanebaptistchurch.org

>> Sunday - Sunday School (Adult and children’s classes), 9 a.m.; Worship, 10 a.m.

GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER

510 N. 15th Street, Geneva 

Darrel Erdman, Pastor

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship service,

10:30 a.m. (Children’s Church / Nursery provided); Evening Prayer Service, 7 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Discipleship Training, 7 p.m.

PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN

Geneva

Pastor Judy Nuss and

PMA Jim Germer

>> Sunday - Contemporary Worship with Holy Communion, 9 a.m.; Fellowship & Sunday School Snack, 10 a.m.

>> Monday - Pastor’s Sabbath; NA meeting, 8 p.m.

>> Tuesday - Men’s Bible Study, 7 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Confirmation at PoP, 6:45-7:45 a.m.

>> Thursday - 60+ Meal at Senior Center, Noon

GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN

John Nellessen, Pastor

>> Sunday — Worship 10 a.m.;

Fellowship with coffee and juice follows worship service

ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM

Missouri Synod

Lee Seetin, Pastor

>> Sunday — Sunday School & Bible Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.

GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY

1151 May St. Goehner

Galen Skinner, Pastor

402.730-2594

greatplainschurch.org

>> Sunday - Cafe Style Worship, 10 a.m, Continental Breakfast; Table Talk 11:15 a.m.

Nursery and Children’s Church available

COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH

I-80 at the Hampton exit

402.725.3888

>> Sunday - Sunday School,

9 a.m.; Worship 10:15 a.m.

HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN

Miles Ruch, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.

— Communion first and third

Sunday of each month

ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

381 H Street, Hampton

Pastor Tim Wells

402.725.3234

>> Sunday - Sunday School & Adult Bible Class, 10 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.

ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

2 miles North, 2 miles

East of Hampton

David Feddern, Pastor

402.725.3320

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Live streaming of worship service at zionhampton.com

— Communion second & third Sunday

BETHESDA MENNONITE

930 16th St., Henderson

Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors

>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:40 a.m.

>> Monday - Church Council, 7:30 p.m.

>> Tuesday - Staff Meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Board of Business, 8 p.m.; Board of Education, 8 p.m.; Board of Service & Outreach, 8 p.m.

>> Wednesday - MCC Canner Setup, 8 a.m.; Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Cornerstone, 7 p.m.; Powerhouse, 7 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 8 p.m.

>> Thursday - MCC Canner, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Shine Webinar, 7 p.m.

>> Friday - MCC Canner, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Church Offices Closed

>> Saturday - MCC Canner, 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.

FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON

740 South Main, Henderson

402.723.5888

Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor

Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Student Life Sr. High, 6 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Awana, 6:45 - 8 p.m.; Junior High Youth

MENNONITE BRETHREN, HENDERSON

1201 11th St., Henderson

402.723.5845

Luke Haidle, Pastor

mbchurch@mainstaycomm.net

www.hendersonmbchurch.com

>> Sunday - Small Groups & Sunday Kids Time, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Meal at The Gathering Place, 6 p.m.; Hope Kids, 6:40 p.m.; Middle School Youth Group, 6:45 p.m.; High School Youth Group, 7 p.m.

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, McCOOL

Judy Nuss, Pastor

Jim Germer, PMA

>> Sunday - Worship 10:30 a.m.

Holy Communion first & third Sunday of every month

McCOOL JCT. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

SeungLi You, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.

>> Wednesday - WLC meets from 4 to 5 p.m.

>> Thursday - Women’s Bible study, 7 p.m.

>> Saturday - Men’s Bible study, 7 a.m.

— Communion first Sunday

— Rolls and coffee fellowship second Sunday

— Junior High, Senior High youth groups

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL

Pastor Msgr. James Reinert,

Parochial Vicar, Fr. Denton Morris

>> Sunday - Mass 10 a.m.

Weekday Masses:

>> Wednesday - 7:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.

>> Friday - 7:30 a.m.

>> Saturday - 8 a.m.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN

Bradley Barrows, Pastor 402.219.4213

>> Sunday - Worship Service 9:15 a.m.

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK

165 N. Poplar, Polk

Nick Zuercher, Pastor

402.765.2092

>> Sunday School 9:30 a.m.

>> Worship Service 10:30 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST, POLK

Mark Hartley, Pastor

402.631.1156

>> Sunday - Sunday School 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Pastor at the study, 8:30 a.m. - noon; Bible Study at Community , 7 p.m.

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK

David Olman, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School/Bible Class, 10:30 a.m.

TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK

Richardo Riqueza, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School 10 a.m.

— Communion first and festival Sundays of month

UNITED METHODIST, POLK

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 11 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Youth Ministries, 7 p.m.

— Communion First Sunday

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD

Scott Bruick, Senior Pastor

402.643.2983

>> Sunday - Sunday Worship, 8:30 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.

>> Saturday - Traditional Worship, 5:30 p.m.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA

1100 “D” Street, Utica

Jon Dunbar, Pastor

stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.

Blended Worship fourth Sunday

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA

170 Third Street, Utica

Services 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. alternating Sundays. Confessions 10 minutes before every Mass

>> Sunday - Worship, 8:30 a.m.

UNITED METHODIST, UTICA

700 2nd St., Utica

402.499.6662

Pat Norris, Pastor

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Sunday - Worship, 8:30 a.m. Fellowship follows service; Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.

PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO

Chuck Ramsey, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Fellowship follows service; Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.

— Orphan Grain Train Quilt days first and third Tuesdays

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO

Missouri Synod Congregation

2 East, 4 South of Waco

402.728.5446 Office

402.363.1678 Secretary

stjohnswaco@gmail.com

Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, 10:30 a.m.

>> Wednesday - Bible Class 9:30 a.m.

>> Thursday - Afternoon quilting

UNITED METHODIST, WACO

Mina Nutter, Pastor

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.

