ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1527 Blackburn Avenue

Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor

402.362.3491

adcc142@windstream.net

www.arbordrive.org

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

* All church activities and Wednesday night activities suspended until further notice

• Good Friday service is canceled

BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK

Wisconsin Synod

800 East Avenue, York

Mark Haefner, Pastor

402.363.0022

www.lutheransonline.com/bethelyork

* Church is canceled until the limit of 10 is lifted

COUNCIL UNION CHURCH

6 miles West of York REA Plant

EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST

1122 Delaware Ave.

Glenn Dallmann, Worship & Family Minister  

Glenn Hawley,Preaching Minister

402.362.4990

www.easthillcofc.org

easthillchurchofchrist@windstream.net

* Virtual Services on Facebook. All classes have been canceled.

EMMANUEL LUTHERAN-LCMS

9th & Beaver Avenue

A Stephen Ministry Congregation

Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors

www.emanuelyork.com

Live feed available online for 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. services

Handicap accessible

>> Sunday, April 5 - 10:30 a.m. Worship on KAWL and Livestreamed

>> Wednesday, April 8 - 3:30 p.m. Lenten Service Livestreamed

FAITH LUTHERAN

12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS

Pastor Paul Kern,

Interim Pastor

www.faithlutheranyork.com

Live feed available of 9 a.m. service online

* Services suspended for the next 8 weeks. Livestreaming available

FIRST CHRISTIAN

(Disciples of Christ)

2121 Delaware Avenue

>> Services are canceled for the entire month of April.

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA

1211 East 14th Street

402.362.3063

Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister

felchurch@windstream.net

firstlutheranyork.org

* No Worship through the end of March. All activates cancelled until April 12. Follow on Facebook at @FELCyork

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

414 Delaware Avenue

Michael Eickhoff, Pastor

fpcyorkne@windstream.net

firstpresbyterianyork.org

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services cancelled

FIRST UNITED METHODIST

7th and Nebraska Avenue

Tony Dawson, Pastor

www.yorkumc.com

* Church Services have been canceled. All Church Activities have been canceled. Check website of Facebook for more information.

IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTAL M.I. RENACER

(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn - hispanic church)

74 Nebraska Ave., York

Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora

idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search idpmirenaer

402.745-6084, 402.519-6237

>> Martes/Tuesday - 7 - 9 p.m. Servico

>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday - 7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio

>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. — Evangelical Service

(English interpretation available)

LIFEWALK

A Church of Christ Fellowship

Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit,

York Senior Center,

725 N. Nebraska Ave.

* Services suspended until further notice

NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD

1522 South Grant Avenue

Lance Loven, Lead Pastor

402.362.6357

nhachurch.com

>> Sunday, April 5 -Services canceled

* Livestreaming still available

NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1028 N. Beaver Avenue

Dave Martelle, Pastor

Office 402.362.5415

ldmartelle@gmail.com

https://yorknewlife.org/

* Sunday Services are going to be online only until Easter Sunday April 12, when we will plan on meeting again in the Sanctuary. Worship music and Sermons will be posted on our website yorknewlife.org as well as our Facebook page. All weekly evening activities and groups have been canceled until after Easter.

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC

5th Street between East and College Avenues

Fr. Denton Morris

402.362.4595

stjosephyork.com

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

* Livestreaming available

YORK BAPTIST CHURCH

8th Street and Greenwood

Jim Ellis, Pastor

402.362.2078

>> Sunday - Worship 10 a.m.

YORK BEREAN CHURCH

York City Auditorium,

North Dining Room

6th St. and Nebraska Ave.

(Please use north doors)

Pastor Eugene Enns

402.366.5480

yorkberean@gmail.com

www.yorkberean.org

YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

701 N. Platte Ave.

402.362.7740

Pastor Aaron Fesenmeyer

info@yorkefree.com

www.yorkefree.com

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

* Livestreaming available

BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST

708 West Street

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL

1-1/4 West, 9-1/2

North of Bradshaw

Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS

302 South 16th, Aurora

402-694-3730

Vern Kendell,

Branch President

402-759-2014

* Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice.

BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST

Dan Spearow, Pastor

* All worship services and activities are cancelled for the next two weeks. This includes Bible studies, Sunday School and Lenten Services.

BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST

150 West Fulton, Bradshaw

402-736-4614

Rev. Michelle Reed

revsreed@hotmail.com

316.570.1803

Rev. Greg Reed

pastorgreed@gmail.com

316.712.8283

* All Events are cancelled till further notice. For online services go to uncaurora.org or find the link on the Bradshaw United Methodist Facebook page!

CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP

1/2 mile North of I-80

Henderson Exit

Peter Coon, Pastor

>> Sunday - Bible class for the whole family, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:45 a.m.

COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON

Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor

* Services and meeting canceled until further notice

CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN

Brian Tuma, Pastor

402.576.3211

stjohnscordova@gmail.com

* Now offering online services through Facebook Live

TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA

Pastor Michelle Kanzaki

402.576.3431

telcordova@hotmail.com

* Services are canceled until April 1. Online services available at https://www.facebook.com/TLCCordova starting on Sunday at 8 a.m. and drive by Communion will be offered as well.

EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST

2 East, 3 South of Waco

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Sunday - Worship 9:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 11 a.m.; Fellowship follows service

EXETER UNITED METHODIST

East Seneca Street

Kim Dunker, Pastor

* Sunday worship Services will be canceled until further notice. We are hoping to record and post on Facebook

ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER

221 North Union Avenue

Father Brendan Kelly

>> Saturday - Mass 5 p.m. (Sunday Liturgy)

>> Sunday - Mass 8:30 a.m.

FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH

Seungli You, Pastor

402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179

* Fairmont Community Church has suspended in person worship and Kids ROCK until further notice. Pastor You will post his sermon on their Facebook page. We encourage you to watch!

FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

639 2nd Street

402.947.5491

David Coleman, Interim Pastor

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH

Tim Bullock, Pastor

402.759.1759

Contact the church for updates.

GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER

510 N. 15th Street, Geneva 

Darrel Erdman, Pastor

>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship service; 10:30 a.m. (Children’s Church / Nursery provided); Evening Prayer Service, 7 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Discipleship Training, 7 p.m.

PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN

Geneva

Pastor Judy Nuss and PMA Jim Germer

>> Sunday - No service, Sunday School or Fellowship

>> Tuesday - No Men’s Bible Study

GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN

John Nellessen, Pastor

>> No Wednesday or Sunday services this week.

ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM

Missouri Synod

Lee Seetin, Pastor

>> Sunday — Sunday School & Bible Class, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.

GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY

1151 May St. Goehner

Galen Skinner, Pastor

402.730-2594

greatplainschurch.org

* No service for two weeks or until further notice, content will be posted online. For now, please visit Goehner YouTube channel for messages.

COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH

I-80 at the Hampton exit

402.725.3888

* Services canceled through March 29. Sunday Morning Worship will be Live-Streamed at 10:15. The Wednesday Night Bible study will also be live streamed beginning at 6:30 each Wednesday https://www.countrysidebc.org/live-streaming

HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN

Miles Ruch, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m.

— Communion first and third Sunday of each month

ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

381 H Street, Hampton

Rev. Daniel Barbey

402.725.3234

* Services canceled until furthur notice

ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

2 miles North, 2 miles

East of Hampton

David Feddern, Pastor

402.725.3320

* Services canceled until furthur notice. Livestreaming available at zionhampton.com.

BETHESDA MENNONITE

930 16th St., Henderson

Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors

>> Sunday - Worship – Livestream, 9:30 a.m. Please be attentive to our website (www.bethesdamc.org) and your email for further announcements and updated service information; Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.

>> Tuesday - Staff meeting, 8:30 p.m.; Zoom Board of Deacons, 7 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.

FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON

740 South Main,

Henderson

402.723.5888

Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor

Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor

>> Sunday - All church gatherings are on hold until further notice. Our worship service will be livestreamed on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Past services are also posted and available for anyone to watch. To join our worship service go to faithebc.net

LIVING HOPE CHURCH, HENDERSON

1201 11th St., Henderson

402.723.5845

Luke Haidle, Pastor

office@livinghopehenderson.com

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

* Head over to “Living Hope Church - Henderson, NE” www.livinghopehenderson.com (our new private FB page for church attenders) for the latest on church this weekend.

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, McCOOL

Judy Nuss, Pastor

Jim Germer, PMA

>> Sunday - Worship 10:30 a.m.

Holy Communion first & third Sunday of every month

McCOOL JCT. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

SeungLi You, Pastor

>> Sunday - Services can be found on the church Facebook page and on You Tube at https://youtube/DfUqdmsHR_k

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL

Pastor Msgr. James

Reinert, Parochial Vicar, Fr. Denton Morris

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN

402.219.4213

* Sunday Worship Services will be canceled until further notice. We are hoping to record and post on Facebook. Stay tuned.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, OHIOWA

PMA Jim Germer

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK

165 N. Poplar, Polk

Nick Zuercher, Pastor

402.765.2092

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

FIRST BAPTIST, POLK

Mark Hartley, Pastor

402.631.1156

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK

David Olman, Pastor

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK

Richardo Riqueza, Pastor

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

— Communion first and festival Sundays of month

UNITED METHODIST, POLK

Dan Spearow, Pastor

* There will be no Sunday Morning Worship Service or Adult Sunday School Class on March 29.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD

Scott Bruick, Senior Pastor

402.643.2983

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA

1100 “D” Street, Utica

Jon Dunbar, Pastor

stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200

* Online Service via a new landing page on the church website - live.stpaulutica.com

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA

170 Third Street, Utica

Services 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. alternating Sundays. Confessions 10 minutes before every Mass

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

UNITED METHODIST, UTICA

700 2nd St., Utica

402.499.6662

Pat Norris, Pastor

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

* No Sunday school or worship but there will be a video service on the Church’s Facebook page.

PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO

Chuck Ramsey, Pastor

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

— Orphan Grain Train Quilt days first and third Tuesdays

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO

Missouri Synod Congregation

2 East, 4 South of Waco

402.728.5446 Office

402.363.1678 Secretary

stjohnswaco@gmail.com

Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540

* Find online service at facebook.com/St-Johns-Lutheran-Church

UNITED METHODIST, WACO

Mina Nutter, Pastor

>> Sunday, April 5 - Services canceled

