ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH
1527 Blackburn Avenue
Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor
402.362.3491
>> Sunday - Doors open at 10 a.m.; Praise & Worship 10:30 a.m.; No nursery until further notice
BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK
Wisconsin Synod
800 East Avenue, York
Mark Haefner, Pastor
402.363.0022
Livestream at: facebook.com/bethelyork
>> Sunday - Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with limited seating. Please call to reserve a spot.
COUNCIL UNION CHURCH
6 miles West of York REA Plant
EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST
1122 Delaware Ave. Glenn Dallmann,
Worship & Family Minister Glenn Hawley,
Preaching Minister
402.362.4990
Livestream at: facebook.com/easthillcofc
>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.
EMMANUEL LUTHERAN-LCMS
9th & Beaver Avenue
A Stephen Ministry Congregation
Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors
402.362.3655
>> Saturday - Services start at 6 p.m. with a limit of 90 attendees
>> Sunday - Services start at 9 a.m. with a limit of 90 attendees
FAITH LUTHERAN
12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS
Pastor Paul Kern, Interim Pastor
Live feed available of 9 a.m. service online
>> Sunday - Worship, 9 a.m. (those wishing to attend worship services are to contact the church office at 402.362.3000 or faithlutheranyork@gmail.com to ensure attendance meets social distancing guidelines
FIRST CHRISTIAN
(Disciples of Christ)
2121 Delaware Avenue
>> Sunday - Worship service - Pastor J. Epp, Speaker
FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA
1211 East 14th Street
402.362.3063
Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister
>> Sunday - Worship Service Online via Zoom, 9:30 (contact church office of link); Worship
Service Outdoor In-Person,
10:30 a.m.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
414 Delaware Avenue
Michael Eickhoff, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service on the south lawn outdoors, 8:30 a.m.; Indoor Worship Service limited to 40 persons, 10 a.m.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
7th and Nebraska Avenue
Tony Dawson, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service at Mincks Park, 9 a.m.
IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTAL M.I. RENACER
(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn - hispanic church)
74 Nebraska Ave., York
Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora
idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search idpmirenaer
402.745-6084, 402.519-6237
>> Martes/Tuesday - 7 - 9 p.m. Servico
>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday - 7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio
>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
— Evangelical Service
(English interpretation available)
LIFEWALK
A Church of Christ Fellowship
Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit,
York Senior Center,
725 N. Nebraska Ave.
Tim Lewis, Pastor
402.366.5631
>> Sunday - Worship Service at 10 a.m.
NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD
1522 South Grant Avenue
Lance Loven, Lead Pastor
402.362.6357
>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.
NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1028 N. Beaver Avenue
Dave Martelle, Pastor
Office 402.362.5415
>> Sunday - In-Person Worship with limited capacity seating, 10:45 a.m.; No Sunday School or Midweek programs
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC
5th Street between East and College Avenues
Fr. John Sullivan
Parochial Vicar, Janusz Marzynski
402.362.4595
Livestreaming available
>> Daily Mass - Daily Mass starts at 7 a.m.
>> Saturday Services - Saturday services start at 5:30 p.m.; Spanish services start at 7 p.m.
>> Sunday Services - Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
YORK BAPTIST CHURCH
8th Street and Greenwood
Jim Ellis, Pastor
402.362.2078
YORK BEREAN CHURCH
Pastor Eugene Enns
402.366.5480
>> Now meeting via Zoom. See our web page at yorkberean.org for information.
YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
701 N. Platte Ave.
402.362.7740
Pastor Aaron Fesenmeyer
>> Sunday - Worship, 10 a.m.
BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST
708 West Street
Pat Norris, Pastor
402.499.6662
ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL
1-1/4 West, 9-1/2
North of Bradshaw
Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor
>> Services suspended until
further notice.
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS
302 South 16th, Aurora
402-694-3730
Vern Kendell, Branch President
402-759-2014
>> Services suspended until further notice.
BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST
Dan Spearow, Pastor
>> The United Methodist Church will meet at the home of Dave and Mary Doremus at 8:15 a.m. Their address is 1002 Road 21, Benedict. Pastor Neil will be conducting the service. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and coffee. There is plenty of space to spread out and practice proper social distancing. Everyone is welcome to attend.
BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST
150 West Fulton, Bradshaw
402-736-4614
Rev. Michelle Reed
316.570.1803
Rev. Greg Reed
316.712.8283
>> Sunday - Worship Service, 11 a.m.
CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP
1/2 mile North of I-80
Henderson Exit
Peter Coon, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON
Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN
Brian Tuma, Pastor
402.576.3211
>> Services suspended until further notice. Now offering online services through Facebook Live
TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA
Pastor Michelle Kanzaki
402.576.3431
>> Online services available at facebook.com/TLCCordova starting on Sunday at 8 a.m. and drive by Communion will be offered as well.
EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST
2 East, 3 South of Waco
Pat Norris, Pastor
402.499.6662
>> Services suspended until further notice.
EXETER UNITED METHODIST
East Seneca Street
Kim Dunker, Pastor
>> Services suspended until
further notice.
ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER
221 North Union Avenue
Father Brendan Kelly
>> Services suspended until
further notice.
FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH
Seungli You, Pastor
402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179
>> Services suspended until further notice. Sermons posted on church Facebook page.
FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
639 2nd Street
402.947.5491
David Coleman, Interim Pastor
GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH
Tim Bullock, Pastor
402.759.1759
>> Services suspended until
further notice.
GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER
510 N. 15th Street, Geneva
Darrel Erdman, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN
Geneva
Pastor Judy Nuss and PMA Jim Germer
>> Services suspended until
further notice.
GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN
John Nellessen, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10 a.m.
>> Sunday, July 19 - Session & Trustees meeting following services
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM
Missouri Synod
Lee Seetin, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.
>> Thursday, July 16 - Church Council, 8 p.m.
>> Sunday, July 19 - Quarterly Voters Meeting, 8 p.m.
GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY
1151 May St. Goehner
Galen Skinner, Pastor
402.730-2594
>> Services suspended until further notice. Content will be posted online. Please visit Goehner YouTube channel for messages.
COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH
I-80 at the Hampton exit
402.725.3888
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:15 a.m.
HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN
Miles Ruch, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service, 9 a.m.
ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON
381 H Street, Hampton
Rev. Daniel Barbey
402.725.3234
>> Sunday - Sunday School & Adult Bible Class, 10 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.
ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON
2 miles North, 2 miles
East of Hampton
David Feddern, Pastor
402.725.3320
>> Sunday - Worship Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Live streaming of worship service at zionhampton.com
— Communion second & third Sunday
BETHESDA MENNONITE
930 16th St., Henderson
Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors
>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Zoom Catechism, 11 a.m.; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp; Zoom Mom’s Support Group, 3:30 p.m.
>> Monday - 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp
>> Tuesday - Staff meeting, 8:30 p.m.; Preschool Committee, 8 p.m.; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp
>> Wednesday - Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp; Zoom High School Youth, 7 p.m.; Music Committee, 7:30 p.m.
>> Thursday - 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp
>> Friday - Bethesda Church Closed; 6th Grade Swan Lake Camp; Wedding Rehearsal, 4 p.m.
>> Saturday - Wedding, 4 p.m.
FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON
740 South Main, Henderson
402.723.5888
Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor
Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary with Pastor Bob speaking, 10:30 a.m.; Livestream available at faithebc.net; Summer film series, “The Chosen”, 7 p.m.
>> Monday, July 13 - Friday, July 17 - Backyard Bible Clubs: 9 - 11 a.m.: Tony & Cassie Byrd’s yard; 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.: John & Karent Martens yard; 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.: Bob & Donna Sloma’s yard
>> Wednesday - Breakfast-Bible-Go Men’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m.
LIVING HOPE CHURCH, HENDERSON
1201 11th St., Henderson
402.723.5845
Luke Haidle, Pastor
>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Small Groups will not be meeting; Nursery open and available but unstaffed; Services livestreamed via Facebook.
FIRST EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN, McCOOL
105 S. Pennsylvania Ave.Judy Nuss, Pastor
Jim Germer, PMA
402.724.2441
>> Sunday - Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.
Holy Communion first & third Sunday of every month unless otherwise noted
McCOOL JCT. UNITED
METHODIST CHURCH
SeungLi You, Pastor
>> ‘Drive-in’ church services at the Northside Ballpark in McCool. Come worship in your car or bring your lawn chairs, 9 a.m.
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL
Fr. John Sullivan
Parochial Vicar,
Janusz Marzynski
>> Sunday - Sunday Mass, 10 a.m.
UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN
402.219.4213
>> Services suspended until further notice.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, OHIOWA
PMA Jim Germer
>> Services suspended until further notice.
EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK
165 N. Poplar, Polk
Nick Zuercher, Pastor
402.765.2092
>> Services suspended until further notice.
FIRST BAPTIST, POLK
Mark Hartley, Pastor
402.631.1156
>> Services suspended until further notice.
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK
David Olman, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK
Richardo Riqueza, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
UNITED METHODIST, POLK
Dan Spearow, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD
Scott Bruick,
Senior Pastor
402.643.2983
>> Services suspended until further notice.
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA
1100 “D” Street, Utica
Jon Dunbar, Pastor
stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200
>> Services suspended until further notice. Online services at live.stpaulutica.com
ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA
170 Third Street, Utica
>> Services suspended until further notice.
UNITED METHODIST, UTICA
700 2nd St., Utica
402.499.6662
Pat Norris, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice. Check the church Facebook page for more information.
PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO
Chuck Ramsey, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO
Missouri Synod Congregation
2 East, 4 South of Waco
402.728.5446 Office
402.363.1678 Secretary
Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540
>> Services suspended until further notice. Find online services at facebook.com/St-Johns-Lutheran-Church
UNITED METHODIST, WACO
Mina Nutter, Pastor
>> Services suspended until further notice.
