Special presentation planned
YORK — Cynci Petersen saw the need for basic needs as she traveled parts of India and Africa, and “God challenged her heart to do something about it. Through national leaders that she met personally, Hope Venture has helped provide educational supplies, MaMa Kits, goats, student sponsorship, and vocational training for those without hope.” Josh Petersen, her son, will present this ministry at the York Berean Church, Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10:45. The location of the church is in the York city auditorium, north entrance. All are invited.
McCool church to have special concert
McCOOL – The McCool United Methodist Church will host Kevin and Heidi Cheng in concert on Feb. 9. A meal will be served at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. An offering will be accepted.
Baked Potato Bar in Fairmont
FAIRMONT -- The Fairmont Community Church’s United Methodist Women will hold their annual Baked Potato Bar on Sunday, Feb. 9 following the 11 a.m. church service.
Soup Buffet at Milligan UMC
MILLIGAN -- The Milligan United Methodist Church will be hosting a Soup Buffet on Sunday, Feb. 9. Seven different soups, sandwiches and desserts will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
Valentine’s Banquet at Geneva UMC
GENEVA -- A Valentines Banquet will be held at Geneva United Methodist Church, 942 H Street, on Sunday, Feb. 16. Fellowship and Mocktails begin at 5 p.m. followed by entertainment at 5:30 p.m. and a meal starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person and meal includes: tossed salad, baked steaks, mashed potatoes, green beans, and dessert. There will be Valentine themed baskets up for silent auction bids.
GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club to meet
FAIRMONT -- The GFWC/NFWC Fairmont Woman’s Club will meet in the church basement on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Roll call will be: bring a Valentine to exchange. Nomination of officers for the 2020-21 year will be held. Beth Uden serves on the Nominating Committee. The program will consist of art, photography, crafts, music, poetry and short stories. Hostesses will be Pat Gage, Donna Thompson and Jean Priefert.
Divorce Care
YORK -- Divorce Care recovery seminar and support group will meet at East Hill church of Christ in York each Monday through March 30 from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church is located at 1122 North Delaware Avenue in York.
Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness.” “New Relationships,” “ KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”
For more information call Russell Hinds at 402-364-3120. Or go to divorcecare.org to register.
‘2nd Cup Café’ in Bradshaw
BRADSHAW -- The “2nd Cup Café” community coffee is held at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall each Thursday morning from 8:30-10 a.m. Proceeds from the weekly coffee benefit the Green Beans Coffee Co. program “Cup of Joe For a Joe,” which provides coffee for service personnel overseas. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy a cup of coffee and morning pastry.
