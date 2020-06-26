ARBOR DRIVE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1527 Blackburn Avenue

Jon Hawkins, Lead Pastor

402.362.3491

adcc142@

windstream.net

arbordrive.org

>> Sunday - Doors open at 10 a.m.; Praise & Worship 10:30 a.m.; No nursery until further notice

BETHEL LUTHERAN, YORK

Wisconsin Synod

800 East Avenue, York

Mark Haefner, Pastor

402.363.0022

www.bethelyork.com

Livestream at: facebook.com/bethelyork

>> Sunday - Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with limited seating. Please call to reserve a spot.

COUNCIL UNION CHURCH

6 miles West of York REA Plant

EAST HILL CHURCH OF CHRIST

1122 Delaware Ave.

Glenn Dallmann,

Worship & Family

Minister Glenn Hawley, Preaching Minister

402.362.4990

easthillsecretary@gmail.com

Livestream at: facebook.com/easthillcofc

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.

EMMANUEL LUTHERAN-LCMS

9th & Beaver Avenue

A Stephen Ministry Congregation

Mike Neidow, Ben Kaiser - Pastors

402.362.3655

emanuelyork.com

>> Saturday - Services start at 6 p.m. with a limit of 90 attendees

>> Sunday - Services start at 9 a.m. with a limit of 90 attendees

FAITH LUTHERAN

12th and Ohio Avenue, LCMS

Pastor Paul Kern, Interim Pastor

faithlutheranyork.com

Live feed available of

9 a.m. service online

>> Services suspended until further notice. Livestreaming available.

FIRST CHRISTIAN

(Disciples of Christ)

2121 Delaware Avenue

>> Services suspended until further notice.

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, ELCA

1211 East 14th Street

402.362.3063

Rev. Megan M. Clausen, Minister

felchurch@windstream.net

firstlutheranyork.org

>> Closed for worship services and activities through May 31. The church office remains open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Contact the church office at 402-362-3063 office@firstlutheranyork.org if you’d like to receive our weekly newsletter or to join us for Zoom worship services Sunday mornings 9:30 a.m.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

414 Delaware Avenue

Michael Eickhoff, Pastor

fpcyorkne@windstream.net

firstpresbyterianyork.org

>> Services suspended until further notice.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST

7th and Nebraska Avenue

Tony Dawson, Pastor

www.yorkumc.com

>> Services suspended until further notice. Check website of Facebook for more information.

IGLESIA de DIOS PENTECOSTAL M.I. RENACER

(The Pentecostal Church of God I.M. Reborn -

hispanic church)

74 Nebraska Ave., York

Catalina L. Galindo, Pastora

idpmirenacer@hotmail.com or www.ustream.tv search idpmirenaer

402.745-6084,

402.519-6237

>> Martes/Tuesday -

7 - 9 p.m. Servico

>> de Sociedades Group Services Jueves/Thursday - 7 - 9 p.m. Oracion y Estudio

>> Biblico Prayer & Bible Study Domingo/Sunday - 2 - 3:15 p.m. Escuela Biblica Dominical Sunday Bible School Servicio Evangelistico 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

— Evangelical Service

(English interpretation available)

LIFEWALK

A Church of Christ Fellowship

Celebrating Jesus, Praising God, Serving the Community and Experiencing a renewed spirit,

York Senior Center,

725 N. Nebraska Ave.

>> Services suspended until further notice.

NEW HEIGHTS ASSEMBLY OF GOD

1522 South Grant Avenue

Lance Loven,

Lead Pastor

402.362.6357

nhachurch.com

>> Sunday, May 31 - Drive-in services with limited spacing. Call to reserve your spot.

NEW LIFE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1028 N. Beaver Avenue

Dave Martelle, Pastor

Office 402.362.5415

Ldmartelle@gmail.com

www.yorknewlife.org

• Tune in at facebook.com/YorkNewLife for Wednesday’s Word and Funny Fridays, 7 p.m.

>> Sunday - In-Person Worship with limited capacity seating, 10:45 a.m.; No Sunday School or Midweek programs

ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC

5th Street between East and College Avenues

Fr. Denton Morris

402.362.4595

stjosephyork.com

Livestreaming available

>> Daily Mass - Daily Mass starts at 7 a.m.

>> Saturday Services - Saturday services start at 5:30 p.m.; Spanish services start at 7 p.m.

>> Sunday Services - Sunday services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

YORK BAPTIST CHURCH

8th Street and

Greenwood

Jim Ellis, Pastor

402.362.2078

YORK BEREAN CHURCH

Pastor Eugene Enns

402.366.5480

yorkberean@gmail.com

>> Now meeting via Zoom. See our web page at yorkberean.org for information.

YORK EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH

701 N. Platte Ave.

402.362.7740

Pastor Aaron

Fesenmeyer

info@yorkefree.com

www.yorkefree.com

>> Sunday - Worship, 10 a.m.

BEAVER CROSSING UNITED METHODIST

708 West Street

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

ARBORVILLE CONGREGATIONAL

1-1/4 West, 9-1/2

North of Bradshaw

Jay Dee Scamehorn, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS

302 South 16th, Aurora

402-694-3730

Vern Kendell,

Branch President

402-759-2014

>> Services suspended until further notice.

BENEDICT UNITED METHODIST

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> The United Methodist Church will meet at the home of Dave and Mary Doremus. Their address is 1002 Road 21, Benedict. The church will assemble together with music, prayer, devotions and discussion, rain or shine. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and coffee. There is plenty of space to spread out and practice proper social distancing. Everyone is welcome to attend.

BRADSHAW UNITED METHODIST

150 West Fulton, Bradshaw

402-736-4614

Rev. Michelle Reed

revsreed@hotmail.com

316.570.1803

Rev. Greg Reed

pastorgreed@gmail.com

316.712.8283

>> Services suspended until further notice. For online services go to uncaurora.org or find the link on the Bradshaw United Methodist Facebook page!

CROSSROADS BIBLE FELLOWSHIP

1/2 mile North of I-80

Henderson Exit

Peter Coon, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH LUSHTON

Dr. Greg Koehn, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

CORDOVA ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN

Brian Tuma, Pastor

402.576.3211

stjohnscordova@gmail.com

>> Services suspended until further notice. Now offering online services through Facebook Live

TRINITY LUTHERAN, CORDOVA

Pastor Michelle Kanzaki

402.576.3431

telcordova@hotmail.com

>> Online services available at facebook.com/TLCCordova starting on Sunday at 8 a.m. and drive by Communion will be offered as well.

EBENEZER UNITED METHODIST

2 East, 3 South of Waco

Pat Norris, Pastor

402.499.6662

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Services suspended until further notice.

EXETER UNITED METHODIST

East Seneca Street

Kim Dunker, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. STEPHEN’S CATHOLIC, EXETER

221 North Union Avenue

Father Brendan Kelly

>> Services suspended until further notice.

FAIRMONT COMMUNITY CHURCH

Seungli You, Pastor

402.268.2091 or 214.693.3179

>> Services suspended until further notice. Sermons posted on church Facebook page.

FRIEND UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

639 2nd Street

402.947.5491

David Coleman, Interim Pastor

GENEVA BAPTIST CHURCH

Tim Bullock, Pastor

402.759.1759

>> Services suspended until further notice.

GENEVA FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER

510 N. 15th Street, Geneva 

Darrel Erdman, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN

Geneva

Pastor Judy Nuss and PMA Jim Germer

>> Services suspended until further notice.

GRESHAM PRESBYTERIAN

John Nellessen, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10 a.m.

ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN, GRESHAM

Missouri Synod

Lee Seetin, Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service with social distancing guidelines in place, 10:30 a.m.

GREAT PLAINS COMMUNITY

1151 May St. Goehner

Galen Skinner, Pastor

402.730-2594

greatplainschurch.org

>> Services suspended until further notice. Content will be posted online. Please visit Goehner YouTube channel for messages.

COUNTRYSIDE BIBLE CHURCH

I-80 at the Hampton exit

402.725.3888

>> Services suspended until further notice. Sunday Morning Worship will be Live-Streamed at 10:15. The Wednesday Night Bible study will also be live streamed beginning at 6:30 each Wednesday countrysidebc.org/live-streaming

HAMPTON UNITED LUTHERAN

Miles Ruch, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. PETER LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

381 H Street, Hampton

Rev. Daniel Barbey

402.725.3234

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ZION LUTHERAN, HAMPTON

2 miles North, 2 miles

East of Hampton

David Feddern, Pastor

402.725.3320

>> Services suspended until further notice.Livestreaming available at zionhampton.com.

BETHESDA MENNONITE

930 16th St., Henderson

Andrea Wall, Seth Miller, Pastors

>> Sunday - Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Zoom Catechism, 11 a.m.; 3rd & 4th Grade Swan Lake Camp; Zoom Mom’s Support Group, 3:30 p.m.

>> Monday - 3rd & 4th Grade Swan Lake Camp

>> Tuesday - Staff meeting, 8:30 p.m.; 3rd & 4th Grade Swan Lake Camp

>> Wednesday - Bulletin Announcements Due, 12 p.m.; Cottontail Day Camp at Swan Lake; Zoom High School Youth, 7 p.m.

>> Thursday - Chipmunk Day Camp at Swan Lake

>> Friday - Church closed

FAITH EVANGELICAL BIBLE CHURCH, HENDERSON

740 South Main,

Henderson

402.723.5888

Bob Stretch, Lead Pastor

Crale Swanson, Youth Pastor

>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary with Dan & Carrie Ritzman presenting their ministry and the morning message, 10:30 a.m.; Livestream available at faithebc.net; Summer film series, “The Chosen”, 7 p.m.

>> Wednesday - Breakfast-Bible-Go Men’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m.

LIVING HOPE CHURCH, HENDERSON

1201 11th St., Henderson

402.723.5845

Luke Haidle, Pastor

office@livinghopehenderson.com

>> Sunday - Worship Service in the sanctuary, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Small Groups will not be meeting; Nursery open and available but unstaffed; Services livestreamed via Facebook.

FIRST EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN, McCOOL

Judy Nuss, Pastor

Jim Germer, PMA

>> Services suspended until further notice.

McCOOL JCT. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

SeungLi You, Pastor

>> ‘Drive-in’ church services at the Northside Ballpark in McCool. Come worship in your car or bring your lawn chairs, 9 a.m.

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC, McCOOL

Fr. Denton Morris

>> Sunday - Sunday Mass, 10 a.m.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, MILLIGAN

402.219.4213

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, OHIOWA

PMA Jim Germer

>> Services suspended until further notice.

EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, POLK

165 N. Poplar, Polk

Nick Zuercher, Pastor

402.765.2092

>> Services suspended until further notice.

FIRST BAPTIST, POLK

Mark Hartley, Pastor

402.631.1156

>> Services suspended until further notice.

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN, POLK

David Olman, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

TRINITY LUTHERAN, POLK

Richardo Riqueza, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

UNITED METHODIST, POLK

Dan Spearow, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, SEWARD

Scott Bruick,

Senior Pastor

402.643.2983

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN, UTICA

1100 “D” Street, Utica

Jon Dunbar, Pastor

stpaulutica.com 402.534.2200

>> Services suspended until further notice. Online services at live.stpaulutica.com

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, UTICA

170 Third Street, Utica

>> Services suspended until further notice.

UNITED METHODIST, UTICA

700 2nd St., Utica

402.499.6662

Pat Norris, Pastor

pnorris@greatplainsumc.org

>> Services suspended until further notice. Check the church Facebook page for more information.

PEACE LUTHERAN, WACO

Chuck Ramsey, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN, WACO

Missouri Synod Congregation

2 East, 4 South of Waco

402.728.5446 Office

402.363.1678 Secretary

stjohnswaco@gmail.com

Matthew Mau, Pastor, 402.363.1540

>> Services suspended until further notice. Find online services at facebook.com/St-Johns-Lutheran-Church

UNITED METHODIST, WACO

Mina Nutter, Pastor

>> Services suspended until further notice.

