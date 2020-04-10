St. John’s Lutheran Church to hold parking lot services
CORDOVA — Pastor Brian Tuma of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova will be holding church parking lot services on Easter Sunday.
Zone 6 LLL Rally cancelled
WACO — The Zone 6 Spring LLL Rally scheduled for May 6 2020 has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.