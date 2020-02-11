YORK – A number of city board appointments have been reaffirmed, as presented by Mayor Barry Redfern and approved by the city council.
They are the following:
• Board of Adjustment, Jim Peterson, 3-year term
• Advisory Board of Parks and Recreation, Annie Redfern, 3-year term
• Advisory Board of Parks and Recreation, Ben Royal, 3-year term
• Housing Agency, Laura McDougall, 5-year term
• Examining Board of Plumbers and Mechanical Contractors, Ron Skaden, 2-year term
• Tree Board, Todd Gardner, 3-year term
• Planning Commission, Ben Northrup, 3-year term
There were also new appointments:
• Planning Commission, Richard McDougall, 3-year term
• Planning Commission, Michael Runge, 3-year term
