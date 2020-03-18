YORK – What was expected to be a lengthy city council meeting on Thursday night will now be brief as many of the agenda items have been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Mayor Barry Redfern announced Monday that the second reading of ordinances pertaining to group housing would be postponed, because the topic would likely draw a large crowd.
And crowds are obviously being avoided at this time.
The agenda was then further revised with the postponement of a conversation about establishing an “all inclusive playground” at Mincks Park. This is a project that is being spearheaded by a local non-profit organization and will require city involvement for it to move forward. Again, because it would likely draw a large number of people to the council chambers, that conversation was also postponed until a later date.
“This week, we will only be addressing items such as paying bills and handling smaller issues as a precaution during this time,” Mayor Redfern said.
Items on this week’s amended agenda will include paying claims and reviewing the monthly department activities reports.
A public hearing will be held regarding a final plat in the Academy Addition.
A hearing will be held regarding an application for a business to utilize Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The business is Nixon Restaurant and Property Inc., doing business as Jimmy John’s. They are requesting $280,000 as a re-use loan to be used for their start-up at 3525 South Lincoln Ave.
The council will consider awarding a $563,151 contract to Wy-Ad for the upcoming concrete panel replacement project.
And three applications will be considered for funds as part of the downtown revitalization project.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., as it always does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.