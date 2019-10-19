YORK – With a split vote, the York City Council approved additional payment to the consultants on the quiet zone project during their regular meeting Thursday night.
The consulting firm of Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig asked for an additional $15,000 for their contract, in order to cover the additional services due to several “unforeseen but necessary efforts on FHU’s part to assist the city on this project.”
According to the addendum to the contract, this includes “fees associated with revising the final plans at two of the pedestrian gate installations after working with (the railroad) to provide a safer placement of their gates, design of an access on Division Avenue to replace an existing driveway being removed due to proximity of the tracks, cost estimates, construction phase services and (railroad) easement preparations for the crossings.”
There were BNSF changes to two of the pedestrian gates at Delaware and Blackburn Avenue crossings. “After several on-site reviews with the BNSF manager of public projects and the signal master, they agreed to revise the placement back to a safer design. This required a plan revision for the fencing being installed by the city’s contractor,” the addendum explains.
“We received a request from the property owners on the northeast quadrant of the Division Avenue crossing to add a driveway on to replace a driveway which must be closed due to the close proximity to the tracks. Several design options were prepared for the owners to consider before settling on a final plan. The plan is being forwarded to the city contractor to provide costs.
“Delays due to the new BNSF manager of public projects requesting revised agreements (for the Division Avenue and County Road 14 crossings) – this in turn led to them requesting easements across their rights-of-way for the existing roadways which have been in place for decades. This also delays the city’s contractor from completing their work at the crossings until the easements and revised agreements are executed.”
“The consultants have had to do additional work, this is for the city’s best protection,” York City Administrator Joe Frei told the council this week.
“We have to get these last things done,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
“How much money has already been spent?” asked Councilman Clarence Hoffman.
“$98,225 will be the total at this point for this consultant,” Redfern responded.
“All they are doing is laying down railroad tracks,” Hoffman responded.
“This is not for the railroad, this is for the consultant,” Redfern said. “This easement situation seems to be the last thing. They didn’t (initially) agree to doing this (dealing with the issue raised by the railroad about the existence of 100-plus-year-old easements) – this seems to be never ending but hopefully this will be it.”
“We will then be one step closer, right?” asked Council member Sheila Hubbard.
The vote was taken regarding the addendum, to pay the consultants $15,000 more – voting no were Hoffman and Councilman Mat Wagner. The rest of the council members voted yes. Councilman Ron Mogul was not present.
“The railroad keeps changing things and then the consultants have to do what they have to do,” Mayor Redfern said. “I understand your apprehension but we don’t know what it would cost to get another consulting firm to take this project on at this point.”
The council then tabled the matter of easements being requested by the railroad. Frei said the issue is being handled on “railroad time.”
“They have been using these easements for more than 100 years, they just don’t have written easements,” Frei said, adding that no one knows if this is going to cost the city $1 or much more.
Because the monetary issue on the historic easements has not yet been worked out, the issue had to be postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.