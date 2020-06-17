YORK – The York City Council meeting will be held at the city auditorium this week, in order to provide enough social distancing during ordinance hearings that are likely to draw a crowd.
The last meeting – for the same reason – was held at the Holthus Convention Center. Because space will not be available at the convention center this week (the convention center is now open for reserved events), the decision was made to hold it in the other city-owned venue.
The ordinance hearings will pertain to the ongoing conversation about the allowance of group care homes in the city of York. This issue came up when it was discovered New Life Place from Lincoln was planning to establish a transitional group home for women on post-release supervision.
The city has no zoning regulations pertaining to these in the residential areas, so these ordinances were created as possibilities.
The city council, during their last meeting, chose to hold another hearing date as decisions had not yet been made.
There are a number of variations being discussed – some with different numbers of allowable residents, with the requirements of special exceptions, etc.
There has been substantial public comment on this matter and it will continue Thursday.
Also on the city council’s agenda for this week is a presentation by a non-profit group that is interested in the construction of all-inclusive playground equipment at Mincks Park. This equipment would provide accommodations for those with disabilities, those without disabilities, and for people of all ages ranging from infants to the elderly.
The council will also consider reappointments being proposed by the mayor. They are as follows:
• Craig Vincent to the Board of Adjustment
• Jane Brogan to the Board of Adjustment
• Matt Leif to the Board of Public Works
• Jean Gardner to the Housing Authority
• Susan Cox to the Library Advisory Board
• Mark Deepe to the Aviation Board
• Jeff Pieper as the council representative on the Aviation Board
• Raylene Portz to the Board of Adjustment
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
