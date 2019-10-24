YORK – The York City Council will have a special meeting Thursday at noon, in the council chambers, to sign off on permanent easements with the railroad in the area of the crossings on Division Avenue and 25th Street.
The railroad has asked for easements at these crossings because the paperwork verifying the 100-year-plus arrangement with the city cannot be found.
The railroad is also asking for $5,500 plus a $2,000 administrative/processing fee to establish these historic easements – before the quiet zone project can progress.
This is the only purpose of the special meeting.
No other business – with the exception of approving the minutes of the Oct. 17 council meeting – will be handled during this special meeting.
