YORK – The last meeting of the city council held in the chambers at city hall was in March.
Since that time, thanks to the pandemic, meetings have been held online, at the convention center and at the auditorium.
This week, the city council will move back to the chambers for their regular meeting.
If the meeting had been expected to draw a large crowd, the meeting would have been moved to a larger venue. But because the agenda is lighter than the past two and does not hold such controversial topics, it was decided it could safely be held at the council chambers.
During this meeting, they will consider a motion that would ratify all the actions that took place at the May 21, April 2 and April 16 meetings. The online/Zoom meetings were legal per an earlier executive order by the governor – it is now just being recommended by the Nebraska League of Municipalities for councils to be taking this action now. Mayor Barry Redfern said city attorney, Charles Campbell, is also recommending this ratification of actions during that time period.
During Thursday’s meeting, they will revisit the issue awarding a bid for the budgeted concrete panel repair that was supposed to take place this construction season. The matter was tabled on March 19, due to worries about the economic climate and revenues as a result of the pandemic. The conversation will continue on Thursday – as to whether to move forward with the previously scheduled/approved work or postpone it for another year.
The council will also consider a Downtown Revitalization Grant application, as well as the purchase/sale of a property as part of the city’s acquisition/rehabilitation/resale housing program.
The council will review the permit renewal contract for the landfill.
They will also hear a dispute regarding a rental contract for the auditorium.
And they will consider the foreclosure of a property on which the city already holds a lien for property clean-up.
The council will meet in regular session on Thursday, at 7 p.m.
