YORK – The York City Council will be holding its very last meeting in 2019 when they convene in regular session on Thursday night.
They will consider the sale of Lot 3 in the York Industrial Park to NHS Commercial. The sale price is listed as being $47,360.
They will also discuss the appointment of committee members to review applications for the city’s Community Development Block Grant program – to consist of Joe Frei, York city administrator; Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York County Development Corporation; and Rhonda Veleba, member services director.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda will be consideration of the contract between the city and the York Professional Fire Fighters Local 1648 (firefighters’ union).
They will also consider the approval of a special designated alcohol permit application filed by Kirk’s Korner to hold a tasting event at the library on Feb. 8. This will be a fundraising event for the Friends of the Library.
The departmental and activities report will be presented, as will the water and sewer operational statement.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.