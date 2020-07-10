YORK – The York City Council has voted in favor of foreclosure and moving toward the eventual purchase of an abandoned, neglected property at 1501 North York Avenue.
As explained by York City Attorney Charles Campbell, the city already has three liens on the property. The liens were placed on the property when city crews moved in to temporarily clean up issues on that lot (such as mowing and removing high weeds).
Campbell said the liens have not been paid, the property has not been maintained, the owners are deceased and there is no one person that actively has ownership.
He further explained there are delinquent taxes on the property, in excess of $900, “so if we foreclose and proceed, we’d purchase the property. You are probably looking at $1,200 to purchase.”
“This is a delinquent property,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “The brick is falling off, there is a safety issue there. We are still negotiating on the clean up and tear down at this property.”
This has been done before, in the past, at other properties, in the city . . . resulting in the clean-up of problematic, neglected locations and eventually open lots that could be sold for new housing and development.
