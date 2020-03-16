YORK – Suspension of public access to city facilities (due to the coronavirus situation) will be on the direction of the health department and will mimic decisions by the school district – and it will probably evolve quickly.
That was the statement made by Mayor Barry Redfern Monday morning – and by mid-Monday afternoon that statement was reality as he announced closures of city facilities shortly after the school district issued the same.
As of the present, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in York or York County.
However, as state government and health officials upgraded protocol throughout the day on Monday, so did the city.
Mayor Redfern said the decision has been made to close the community center and library – to become effective at the end of their open hours on Monday. The closure is for one week with reassessment to take place over the weekend.
Mayor Redfern said announcements would be made next Sunday afternoon regarding whether they will reopen next week, as far as the community center and the library are concerned.
The convention center and the auditorium will be closed for the next two weeks, until April 1. Mayor Redfern said those situations will be reassessed at the end of that period.
Also on Monday afternoon, public access to the city offices was closed. The mayor said staff will remain working – it is just the public access to the offices that has stopped. He said payments can still be made online and via the drop box. Business can still be conducted via email, mail and over the telephone.
When it comes to the landfill, it will now only be open to commercial haulers for the rest of this week. That situation will also be reassessed over the weekend.
Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, said the ballfield complex’s first tournament is April 4 and they will assess that situation as the date approaches.
The city council meeting scheduled for Thursday is still on – however, the agenda will be pared back and the mayor said the meeting will be brief.
“We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and make public all further actions as they happen,” Mayor Redfern said.
