YORK – The York City Council has authorized the application for a grant that could result in hundreds of thousands of dollars to be used to fix the issues at the city auditorium.
Members agreed to sign off on a letter of intent to apply for a $526,000 grant. With that intent comes a statement of commitment that the city will also match funds for the project, if the grant is awarded.
The application is due on Feb. 15 and will be sent before then.
Mayor Barry Redfern said York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts has been putting together “tons of information, results of the survey, letters of support, data, etc. We are in a good shape to present this and SENDD (the Southeast Nebraska Development District) is preparing it. If you haven’t heard, the slushy ice created issues on the roof during the CRC Tournament, and we have known the roof was coming to its end. We met with bond counsel to see how we will finance it (the city’s share, if the grant is awarded), and the interest rates are really great right now.”
“Yes, the rates are very low,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “We are looking at (bonding) 10 years. We don’t have the numbers yet, this is just the initial application.”
Mayor Redfern said the next step would then be to look at a timeframe for the project (which would include replacement of the roof, heating and air system and windows). “We would get bids and figure out the costs, we need to figure out the nuts and bolts of this first and then see if there is anything left for cosmetics. Hopefully this grant will make that happen.”
He said the turnaround on the awarding of this particular grant could be rather quick – “so we could go out and get bids and get construction happening yet this summer. We will come to the council way ahead of time. We just need to keep moving forward. We’ve come quite a way on moving toward this project. I know a lot of people are anxious to get going on this and it’s pretty much unanimous to fix it. And once we do, it will be, it will continue to be, a centerpiece of downtown again.”
“The town has really supported this project – for example, I have 40 letters of support and I could only submit five,” Folts said. “The data we have will really help us get rolling.”
All the council members agreed to authorize the letter of application.
