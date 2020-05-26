City moves toward reopening recreational facilities, programs

YORK – Thursday’s announcement of the new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) for the month of June provided at least some information on which to go on, when it comes to the city re-opening facilities and programs.
City officials discussed those plans during the regular city council meeting, looking to the future, after months of closure due to the COVID-19 situation.
“Before today, answers have been hard to get but the staff has been making plans, and now we need to discuss some programs and how we are going to move forward,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
Cheree Folts, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, said, “throughout the state, directors have been talking with each other and it seems like we are all still in the same boat. We have been waiting for the new directives. No one wants to close anything, but we need to make decisions. We created some reopening plans and we hope in the next few weeks to reopen some things.”
She recapped that earlier DHMs mandated “restrictions on ball that created the inability to play. We can’t have tournaments with all the restrictions. All the local ball programs have been cancelled. And T-ball will be cancelled.
“When it comes to the swimming pool, we would love to open, we just need to wait a little longer,” Folts continued.
“Are all the employees lined up, to open the pool?” asked Councilman Ron Mogul.
“They are all hired, all ready to come back,” Folts said. “I think we can open, we will just have to do some things like have people sign up for times and break everyone up into certain areas.”
The new DHMs mandate that swimming pools operate at 25 percent of rated capacity.
“With the pool, I think, honestly, we should open,” Folts said. “If we can open before July 4, we should do it. After that, it wouldn’t be financially worth it.”
“How would you screen people and keep the slides clean and the play features clean?” asked Council member Christi Lones.
“We will need to control who uses the pool and we would need proof of address,” Folts said, meaning only local residents would be able to use it. “There will be no lockers, everyone will have to take their belongings with them to the deck. The slides and the play sites would not be open – this would just be a pool but I don’t think the kids would care because they would just be happy to have a pool. The concessions would be closed. Everyone would have to sign waivers. I would just recommend it is open before July 4.”
There was discussion about waiting to make a decision until more guidelines are provided by the governor’s office and the local health department.
As far as timing, Folts said “a lot of it would then depend on public works because it takes 48 hours to fill the pool and two days to get to the proper treatment levels. The staff is already trained so within two weeks’ notice we could get the pool up and running – if all the pumps and everything turn on after sitting dormant.”
Regarding the community center, Folts said they need “two weeks’ notice to open” that facility. The hours of operation would also have to change, she said, in order for staff to have time to clean the facility while there are no people inside.
“I’m recommending 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., so the custodial staff would have two free hours to clean and one hour after close to sanitize,” Folts said.
Her recommended hours for Saturdays are noon to 4 p.m.
“We will have to distance the exercise equipment” to comply with the six-foot rule, Folts said.
She also noted the staff is eager to come back.
“The parks can be open, correct?” asked Redfern.
“Regarding the playgrounds and the restrooms, we can’t continuously clean those,” Folts said. “My biggest request is just that the parks are open and request that people know they are taking a risk because we can’t sanitize them as much as needed.”
Regarding summer youth programs, Folts said she’d “love to still have them, if we can. We could watch over the kids to make sure they are safe and sanitized. If we open the parks and the community center, we could open up the programs and give 25 kids at a time an opportunity for some fun this summer.”
Mogul said, “I have no problem with these plans, if we are staying within the governor’s mandates. He made it impossible for summer ball, so that’s not in our hands. My only concern is if face masks are mandated – I’m not comfortable with kids wearing masks at the pool – in the parks and community center, I have no problem with that.”
“What do you think, Ron (Mogul) if we delay the decision until the next council meeting?” asked Redfern, in reference to waiting for more guidelines from the governor’s office.
“If we can open the pool by July 4, I’d be sure willing to do that,” Mogul said, noting again that if further guidelines make it too difficult to do so, the choice wouldn’t be in the council’s hands.
“We need to get the parks and the community center open again, to get morale going,” said Councilman Scott Van Esch. “We also need to say they are doing at their own risk and we need to stand by, to see about the pool. For now, let’s get the others rolling.”
“All individuals would have to sign waivers,” Folt said.
“We can’t be overly concerned about liability, we would paralyze ourselves,” York City Attorney Charles Campbell said. “A lot of businesses are open, it’s just the reality of today.”
“I want to reiterate that we are excited to get going and we know we will start gradually,” Folts added.
“Regarding the outdoor pool, we need a little more time to see what the governor comes out with,” Redfern said. “We will try to start to open the buildings. I think I hear a consensus to open what we can and wait on the pool. Or do we want to wait on more guidance? Is that where we are at?”
The council was in agreement.
“So we will get more information so we can make the best decisions we can,” Redfern said. “I appreciate all the work by the department heads on this. We just want everyone to have a good summer and stay safe.”
