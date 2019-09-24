16th and Washington Ave

YORK – The York City Council have signed off on a purchase agreement regarding .798 acres and .63 acres, to be used for public infrastructure.

The area is near the northeast corner of East 16th Street and North Washington Avenue.

The purpose is to extend Washington Avenue to the north – and along with that construct an open channel drainage ditch for area storm water drainage. The project will also include the installation of public utility infrastructure, including water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, electricity, communication and gas utility infrastructure.

The extension of Washington Avenue has been needed for a long time, to help traffic flow issues. The drainage has also been a necessary situation in that area of the city.

The installation of public utility infrastructure will further enhance future development in that area of York.

Discussions about this project have been underway for the past two years.

The purchase price is $26,800.

