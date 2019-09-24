YORK – The York City Council have signed off on a purchase agreement regarding .798 acres and .63 acres, to be used for public infrastructure.
The area is near the northeast corner of East 16th Street and North Washington Avenue.
The purpose is to extend Washington Avenue to the north – and along with that construct an open channel drainage ditch for area storm water drainage. The project will also include the installation of public utility infrastructure, including water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, electricity, communication and gas utility infrastructure.
The extension of Washington Avenue has been needed for a long time, to help traffic flow issues. The drainage has also been a necessary situation in that area of the city.
The installation of public utility infrastructure will further enhance future development in that area of York.
Discussions about this project have been underway for the past two years.
The purchase price is $26,800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.