YORK – For years, the city has had a Community Development Block Grant fund from which money has been loaned out for business development projects and then paid back to be re-used for other future business loans.
The local CDBG has predominantly been used for large industrial projects – but now other types of businesses will also be able to access those funds.
The city council gave its approval this past week to expand the types of businesses that can be considered for the CDBG funds.
In the past, the funds were used for industrial expansions and new projects because those were the businesses being sought through economic development efforts.
“We are proposing that the CDBG funds be use for all types of business, we have projects that could use this,” Lisa Hurley, the executive director of the York County Development Corporation told the council.
The funds are provided by the state – and then “recycled” through paybacks.
“This is asking to open it up to all types of businesses,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
“Yes, including retail, service, etc.,” Hurley said.
The revised plan opens the door for any business to apply for loans, as long as their projects are creating jobs. The businesses submit their applications to the state and if accepted on the state level, the application then comes back to the city for final approval.
“I think it is a great idea to open it up to create as many jobs as we can,” Redfern said.
All the council members agreed to expand the use of the city’s CDBG program.
The main objectives of the CDBG are to provide financing for start-up of new or expansion of existing businesses/industries, creation/retention of jobs, diversify the local economy, assist in the redevelopment of vacant and/or blighted buildings and land, and provide public infrastructure improvements needed to retain existing and/or attract new business and industry.
The eligible activities include: acquisition of land and buildings; construction or renovation of real estate either leased or owned; acquisition of machinery, equipment, property or services; working capital; equity investment; public instruction to accommodate businesses; direct use funds for job training of new or existing employees; and administrative costs.
