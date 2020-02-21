YORK – Thursday night, York Public Works Director Aaron Dressel unveiled the 2020 one- and six-year street improvement plan during a hearing before the city council.
The one- and six-year street improvement program is done annually as a way to outline construction and improvement needs for the city’s infrastructure.
The only project on the one-year plan is a $600,000 concrete panel replacement/repair project. This would repair 64,530 square feet of street surface. This would take place in a variety of locations and would happen this construction season.
There are a number of projects on the six-year plan – which is really just a long-term plan that will likely stretch out over a longer period of time than just six years.
The following projects are on the six-year plan for the city:
• Concrete rehabilitation on 14th Street, from Nebraska to Delaware
• Concrete rehabilitation on Blackburn Avenue, from 13th to Duke Drive
• Concrete rehabilitation on Nebraska Avenue, from 14th to 16th
• Concrete rehabilitation on Nebraska Avenue from 16th to 17th
• Asphalt reconstruction on Nebraska Avenue, from 19th to Forest Heights
• Asphalt rehabilitation on 19th Street, from Lincoln to East Avenue
• Reconstruction of the Blackburn Avenue bridge (which has been on the long-term plan for many years)
• Concrete rehabilitation on the east frontage road from David Drive to Naomi Drive
• Asphalt rehabilitation on the west frontage road by the Case dealership
• Brick reconstruction on 14th Street, from Lincoln to Grant
• Brick reconstruction on Grant Avenue, from 12th to 14th Street
• Brick reconstruction on Grant Avenue, from 11th to 12th Street
• Brick reconstruction on Platte Avenue, from 9th to 11th Street
• Brick reconstruction on Eighth Street, from Platte to Lincoln
• Brick reconstruction on Eighth Street, from Lincoln to Nebraska
• Asphalt rehabilitation on Platte Avenue, from Elm to Third
• Asphalt rehabilitation on Lincoln Avenue, from Elm to First
• Asphalt rehabilitation on Elm, from Platte to Lincoln
• Asphalt rehabilitation on 25th Street, from Lincoln to the eastern city limits
• Asphalt rehabilitation on Grant Avenue, from South 21st Street to Nobes Road
• Asphalt rehabilitation on South 21st Street, from Lincoln to Grant
• Asphalt rehabilitation on South 50th Street, from Lincoln Avenue to the west
• Asphalt rehabilitation on the west frontage road, north of S. 50th
• Asphalt/brick reconstruction on Blackburn Avenue, from Third to Ninth
• Brick reconstruction on Fifth Street, from Nebraska to East Avenue
• Asphalt reconstruction on Sixth Street, from Grant to East Avenue
• Brick reconstruction on Fifth Street, from Greenwood to 325 feet west of Division Avenue
If all the projects on the long-term plan (based on current rates/costs, along with the current one-year project, were accomplished at one time, the total would be $15,081,100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.