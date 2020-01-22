YORK – The Chamber Service Award is annually given to individuals who have contributed outstanding service to the York Chamber of Commerce over a considerable time period.
This year, the Chamber recognized a group of people who play a very important role in each community event – the city’s public works employees.
“This Chamber Service Award is for every single person in the public works department,” said Madonna Mogul, chamber director. “Our team selected them because of all they do to help us execute our events. Long before event time, the Chamber team will put together our ideas and what we think would be the best option for street closures and rerouting. Then we take all these ideas to the guys at public works to have them ‘blow holes’ into our plans. The crew members in the public works department are always thinking of the big picture when it comes to moving traffic efficiently away from our outdoor celebrations. There is more to closing a street than just putting up barrels.
“In addition to traffic flow, this crew has assisted the Chamber team with putting final touches on the Santa Hut so it is ready for area families in the holiday season,” Mogul continued. “The public works crew annually puts up the snowflakes on the downtown power poles. Our team tries hard to minimize what we ask this crew to do because we never know when they might have to attend to an emergency issue with the city’s water or wastewater or road system, etc. As we go about executing the fine details of events by pulling barrels/stanchions and setting and tearing down tables, members of the public works crew don’t just sit and watch – they are always willing to lend us a hand. There really is no way we can do what we do without this crew!”
Mogul reiterated that the award is for every single member of the public works crew – which includes the following: Dave Becker (street), Max Fleig (street), Chuck Hansen (inspections), Ken Marsh (street), Doug Melton (street), Brandon Osentowski (water), Merlin Peters (street), Mike Rea (street), Rob Schmidt (street), Greg Smith (street), Allen Snider (parks), Chuck Starbuck (water), Chris Wize (wastewater), Paul Jaekel (wastewater), Kelly Wolfe (wastewater), Randy Hall (aviation), Tom Mommens (landfill), Scott Taylor (landfill), William Troutman (landfill) and Aaron Dressel (public works director).
Dressel, who accepted the award on behalf of the public works staff, said “these employees have over 274 years of combined experience and most are licensed operators or certified in their field. As public works employees, the duties range from the day-to-day maintenance of the city’s infrastructure services such as water and wastewater and facility operations, street and park maintenance, inspection services, snow removal and emergency response. Our city employees are tremendously talented and have always had to work closely with all departments to ensure repairs get completed.”
