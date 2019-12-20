YORK – The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is currently featuring York’s wastewater treatment plant and system in a video about the department’s commitment to the state’s clean water.
The video is running periodically during programming on NET.
The video showcases the city’s newly constructed, state-of-the-art treatment plant east of town. It also features then-plant foreman and now-public works director Aaron Dressel as he demonstrates the highly technological equipment used by the city to maintain operations.
The NDEE is using the video to promote the availability of the department’s technical and financial assistance to communities who are seeking to upgrade their wastewater treatment/water reclamation facilities and systems.
The construction of the city’s wastewater treatment plant began operation late last year and the system was fully converted earlier this year.
The project was a result of several years of engineering and planning, as well as a construction period of about 1 ½ years. That also included the conversion from the old plant.
The demolition of the old plant remains an ongoing process.
The new wastewater treatment plant is the result of a $25 million investment.
