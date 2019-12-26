YORK – Two separate parcels of land were sold by the city this past week when the city council convened for its last meeting in 2019.
One parcel of land was Lot 3 in the York Industrial Park. According to the documents provided to the council, the parcel was sold to WJB Properties for $47,360.
Mayor Barry Redfern said this was based on the sale price of $18,500 an acre which has always been the cost of land in the industrial park since the beginning of its development.
With this sale, there remains very, very little available property in the industrial park as nearly all of it has been sold by the city to private businesses/entities.
The second sale was for a small parcel of land to Tredje LLC with a sale price of $20,000.
This property was described as “the old pump property along Division Avenue behind the old Hearthstone” property.
“This is just property we don’t need and there was an offer made to buy it,” Mayor Redfern said.
The council members suspended the rules on both issues and voted unanimously to approve the sales.
