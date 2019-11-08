YORK – The York City Council has signed off on an agreement with the York Community Foundation that will allow the entity to collect private donations toward city parks and recreation projects.
That would include donations for necessary improvements to the city auditorium and ultimately the preservation of that historical building.
The agreement was approved Thursday night during the council’s regular meeting.
This agreement will allow private citizens, groups, families, businesses, etc., to make donations toward the auditorium work, or other causes like the museum, parks, library, etc.
By going through the foundation, the work of accepting the donations and holding the accounts will be done by the foundation and donors will be able to receive tax credits for those chronicled donations.
Mayor Barry Redfern said, “We have people wanting to make possible donations to the museum, parks and maybe of course the auditorium in the future, so we thought it would be good to get it set up and out there for people.”
The work of the foundation has been instrumental in facilitating many donation-driven projects in the past – including the Wessels Living History Farm and Mincks Park, just to name two.
