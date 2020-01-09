YORK – The York City Council has agreed to sign off on an administrative agreement with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) – that agreement will start the second phase of the city’s downtown revitalization project.
“A total of $445,000 will be awarded for projects,” Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Chamber of Commerce, explained to the council.
“There are two projects, now, that are all ready to bring to the council,” Mogul said. “We urge you to sign the contract so we can keep that momentum going.”
This grant provides for a large fund from which smaller grants will be awarded to local businesses and property owners to utilize in efforts to revitalize their downtown buildings and store fronts.
In the first phase, the city was awarded funds and able to provide $307,000 toward 10 downtown projects. The total cost of the façade improvement projects in the first phase was $443,007 – which $136,007 being privately invested funds. The first phase of these construction projects began in May of 2018 and was completed in September, 2019.
As explained earlier by Mogul, in this phase the minimum grants will be $1,000 and the maximum will be $50,000, per project. Property owners will be required to put in 25 percent of matching funds toward their entire project.
Applications for funds are now available at the chamber office. Downtown business and property owners are encouraged to apply. The applications will be considered for eligibility and then brought to the city council for final approval.
