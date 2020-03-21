YORK – A local disaster declaration has been approved by the York City Council and has been signed by York Mayor Barry Redfern regarding the COVID-19 situation.
The matter was explained this week, during the council’s regular meeting, by York City Administrator Joe Frei.
He said this “is just the paperwork necessary to expedite the situation if we declare an emergency. The county and other cities are doing the same. It just frees up more money” from state and federal agencies, should that become necessary.
“I hope we don’t need it, but this is new ground,” Mayor Redfern said.
The declaration acknowledges that Governor Pete Rickets has already declared a state of emergency in Nebraska, “due to the spread of the coronavirus across the country with confirmed cases within the borders of Nebraska and due to the possible continued spread of COVID-19, which will cause possible endangerment of health and safety of citizens of the City of York.
“Therefore, the mayor has declared a state of emergency on behalf of the City of York and will execute on behalf of the city the expenditure of emergency funds for all avoid sources, invoking of the mutual aid agreements and apply to the state for assistance from the governor’s emergency funds and any other resources deemed necessary.”
The county commissioners will consider the same type of declaration when they meet in regular session next Tuesday morning.
