YORK – With the county’s decision to purchase the property at 1614 Division Avenue comes one more step – there must be a special use zoning permit granted by the city first.
The area where this property exists is currently zoned as industrial. The county is asking that the property be re-zoned so it can be used for the offices of the York County Aging Services and for vehicle storage for the county’s public transportation program.
The county had initially talked about constructing a building to house the transportation vehicles, after the state department of transportation brought up the matter. Because there are state and federal dollars used for those vehicles and the transportation program, there are requirements about how they are housed. Currently, the vehicles are parked under a structure at the fairgrounds, but there are no walls or floors with the structure and the vehicles are still susceptible to the elements.
Initially, the theory started as a new construction theory. Then the commissioners looked at an existing, newly-built building along Division Avenue with the idea of putting the bus/van garage there – along with the county’s aging service offices.
Federal and state funding could provide a good majority of the financing for that project – as far as housing the public transportation vehicles – if a grant is pursued and received. Renovating the building for offices and putting the aging services there will be the county’s expense.
The commissioners have already agreed to buying the building for $315,000.
If all goes as planned, the building where the aging services is now located (which is already county-owned) will be used to house another entity/entities that need additional space.
Now the county needs the special use zoning permit to move forward.
The city council will decide when they meet in regular session on Thursday night.
Also on Thursday:
• A public hearing will be held regarding the city’s community block grant project for its purchase/rehab/resale housing program.
• The council will consider the purchase of a Bobcat excavator in the amount of $47,343 from York Equipment.
• The council will consider the purchase of a John Deere Model 511 5M utility tractor from Plains Equipment Company in the amount of $67,500.
• Also before the council will be consideration of the police union contract.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
