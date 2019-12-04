YORK – The York City Council will be asked this week to allow the York Police Department to be part of the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP) with other law enforcement agencies.
RAP has been an important part of local law enforcement for many years, especially in the area of undercover investigations that eventually led to hundreds of cases, arrests and convictions.
The council will be asked to approve the agreement between the local police department, the York County Sheriff’s Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a collaborative effort among the agencies that has been especially effective in the area of illegal drug trafficking.
Each of the law enforcement agencies has to pay a share of the costs – which usually run several thousand dollars apiece. This amount has been higher in the last few years after funding from the Nebraska Crime Commission ended.
The council will consider the issue when they meet in regular session on Thursday night.
Also on this week’s agenda:
• The council will consider the appointment of a public works director.
• The members will consider the purchase of a property and the sale of a property in conjunction with the city’s acquisition/rehabilitation/resale housing program.
• They will also consider a resolution that would allow the York Knights Baseball Association to construct a storage shed at Miller Park, with an annual rent payment of $10 a year.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., at the council chambers.
