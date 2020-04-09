YORK – The York City Council held their first meeting via Zoom this past week and that practice will continue into the foreseeable future as the COVID-19 situation continues.
Mayor Barry Redfern asked for everyone’s patience during that first meeting, as technological issues could have arisen.
However, that wasn’t the case as all council members could be seen and heard, conversations happened without difficulty and presentations from individuals went off without a hitch – even though everyone was at remote locations with only the mayor, administrator and clerk being physically located at the city offices.
“Every day is a new day and we continue making our contingency plans,” York City Administrator Joe Frei said. “We are anticipating what we can do to make everything better during this time. Meanwhile, city employees continue to work.”
Redfern noted the recent closure of the playgrounds in the city, because city staff could not keep the surfaces sanitized enough to be considered safe for children.
“This is a fluid situation and things continue to change,” Mayor Redfern said. “We continue to stay in touch with the Four Corners Health Department and the governor’s office.”
Mayor Redfern also asked the council to consider moving the regular meeting time, for now, to 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
“At this point, just think about it, and let me know if you are interested in doing that,” Redfern said. “We just want to look at that as a possibility, for now.”
Redfern, along with other city, county, school officials and leaders in different sectors of the community continue to hold a regular online meeting as well, on Thursday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
