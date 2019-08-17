YORK – A city-wide clean-up day – which will include the waiver of landfill fees for certain materials – is being planned for York in October.
The issue of nuisance properties was on the agenda for the city council this week.
“We have had lots of discussions about this and we are planning this clean-up day for Oct. 19,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “On that day, we will waive landfill fees, have collection areas and we will work with groups of volunteers who are making themselves available to help with clean-up, which will be terrific.”
As far as properties where there are serious issues, Mayor Redfern said the city departments, including the police department, have been working to identify those and contact owners.
“We started with 90 properties (those which were identified as problem locations and the owners were contacted) and a lot of them have made improvements. All the property issues are different in all the different locations. It becomes a tricky thing between what they (property owners) want to do, can do and what breaks the law.”
Tony North addressed the council, saying he has concerns about the condition of the former middle school.
North mentioned that during steering committee meetings regarding the comprehensive plan, conversations were had about redevelopment of locations like the old middle school campus – to create new areas for new housing opportunities. That area is identified in the comprehensive plan as a possible redevelopment area.
“Look at that property – there are six acres, where there could be new housing,” North said.
It was acknowledged that the property is privately owned at this time.
“This is a nuisance property,” North said, noting many people have had concerns about the condition of the old facility. “And eventually this will be the city’s problem.”
Councilman Mat Wagner, who asked that the city council have this conversation about problem properties, said he wants to enlist the help of an individual who successfully spearheaded a property clean-up campaign in Norfolk. He offered materials from this individual and it appears at some point the council will be inviting this person to offer advice and solutions toward this effort.
Redfern said there will be fliers, marketing materials and more information available regarding the city-wide clean-up effort in October, as the date grows nearer.
“We want this to be successful,” Redfern said. “We want this to be a big deal.”
Meanwhile, he said the police chief and the city attorney will continue working with owners of dilapidated properties in seeking resolution.
And it was mentioned that a free tire and chemical collection day is scheduled for next year, to be available to all York residents.