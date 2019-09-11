YORK – The city will be applying for the second phase of funding for the hopefully continuing downtown revitalization project.
The council gave its blessing to the application during their most recent regular meeting.
From the first phase, the last project is finishing up now, according to York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul.
“We are ready to close out that phase and we are on time to submit this application with the state,” Mogul told the council. “All has been really positive with this project.”
“There have been some great improvements and I hope we can stay in the game and help more people,” Mayor Barry Redfern said.
The funds granted in the first phase were used as supplemental financing to help business and property owners in the downtown business district make improvements to their buildings and facades.
Eight businesses/buildings were improved in the first phase of the project.
“In the application for the next phase, we are seeking $400,000, and this would run in the exact same fashion as the last time,” Mogul said.
Business/property owners were already asked about their interest in a second phase and indications now are that there’s already enough interest to utilize at least $250,000.
“That’s a lot of interest even before the funding is even granted,” Mogul said.
“We have had great success with this project and I hope it will continue,” Mayor Redfern said.
