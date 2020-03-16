YORK – Suspension of public access to city facilities (due to the coronavirus situation) will be on the direction of the health department and will mimic decisions by the school district.
York Mayor Barry Redfern said Sunday afternoon, “we plan on keeping facilities open at this time but on the direction of the health department upon local case confirmations, as well as if the school closes, we would follow and suspend public access to public buildings.”
As of the present, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in York or York County.
Right now, all city facilities are open to the public.
This follows guidelines set forth late last week by Governor Pete Ricketts regarding school closure parameters – which Redfern said the city will be following as well. Scenarios meriting such closures, as described by the governor, included: if there is a spike in COVID-19 symptoms accompanied by a drop in influenza cases confirming 1 percent or more of a community is infected with the coronavirus; if there are at least two “community spread” (untraceable) local COVID-19 cases.
As far as this week’s York City Council regular meeting on Thursday, the public is encouraged to attend as usual.
Mayor Redfern said, “Absolutely, the public is encouraged to attend. Although circumstances have been changing rapidly there is no information at this time that will change the public council meeting Thursday. We do hope everyone is following the professional advice in keeping themselves and others safe during this time. And of course if you are sick, please stay home and read about the meeting in the York News-Times.”
Deb Robertson, director of the York Public Library said, “Here at the library, I have started a daily update. I am posting it in the building and to our website at https://libraries.ne.gov/york/. Click on the banner at the top of the page and it will take you to https://libraries.ne.gov/york/your-library-and-coronavirus-covid-19/ with links to each of the daily updates we have done so far. I am also posting these on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kilgore.york/.
“So far, other than posting flyers from Four Corners on handwashing in the public restrooms, I have put up notices outlining very basic and common-sense healthy choices to observe at the library. If someone presents the symptoms of this virus while at the library we are going to ask them to leave the building. Starting Monday, March 16, we will not take requests for items from other libraries through our Inter-library loan service. This is becoming a protocol of many other libraries so finding someone willing to share will be difficult and once we close patrons will not be able to pick items up. As a safety precaution, we have removed the toys from the children’s area.
“At this time our meeting rooms and programs are still open and running as scheduled,” Robertson continued. “If anyone scheduled to use our meeting spaces has canceled their events it would be helpful if they could let us know. We will call everyone on our calendar if we decide to close the rooms or the building.”
At the convention center, precautions are being taken as well. Terri Carlson, convention center director, said Sunday, “We are doing additional cleaning on top of the usual, such as wiping down surfaces, door handles, etc., during and after events. Caterers will be taking extra precautions, such as having gloves available for guests to use at buffets. We will also put our portable sink in the north hallway if needed as well.
“We have had a number of cancellations – most have just postponed to another, later date,” Carlson continued. “We are actively working to reschedule and make sure as many as possible of our large events can still happen.”
Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation, said her department “is monitoring the COVID-19 situation with the help and recommendations of local and federal guidelines. As of right now we are taking extra disinfecting measures at the York Community Center. All auditorium rentals have been canceled April 1 and at that time we will readdress the situations. The ballfield complex’s first tournament is April 4 and we will address that at a later date.”
