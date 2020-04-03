YORK -- With Governor Pete Rickett’s announcement school facilities must remain closed until May 31, any glimmer of hope senior rites of passage would happen dimmed.
As students – particularly seniors – lament an end to their secondary education without fanfare, senior parents also voice disappointment.
“I don’t even know where to start,” said parent Lisa Hurley. Her daughter is one of the over 100 York High School seniors wrapping up their final year of high school remotely. “There are moments when I’m crying, and there are moments when I’m like, ‘They’ve got this.’”
Leslie Robinson is the parent of twins finishing up their final year with YHS. “I am just trying to wrap my head around no soccer, no awards night, no prom, no graduation,” Robinson said. “It affects the kids because there is no closure -- like a book without an ending.”
Kathy and Jeff Cast have another perspective – that of foreign exchange student host family. Their student, Helle Saeby is from Norway, but missed the end of her American senior year due to the pandemic. Saeby was excited to celebrate senior year events with her Centennial Public School classmates. “She was really looking forward to going to prom,” Kathy Cast said. “It was sad when we had to mail her prom dress back.”
Hurley said while it’s been trying for the senior class, parents have a lot of emotion invested in the banner school year as well. “I’m really sad for her – and sad for myself, because we don’t get to do those traditional senior activities together.”
“Helle really wasn’t ready to go home early,” Cast said.
Robinson said as much as her seniors had been looking forward to their final weeks of high school, so was she.
“I was looking forward to this spring - because it meant that we made it - that we crossed the finish line,” Robinson said. “Until Governor Ricketts sent out the last directive, I was holding on to that last shred of hope.”
No matter how much delay there is, both Hurley and Robinson said they felt like at least some of the events should still happen.
“I hope that the school will see fit to let us have some of these events in August,” Robinson added. “That way we can celebrate and hopefully send our kids off to college -- but who knows?”
“We’re pretty determined to celebrate our seniors,” Hurley said. “I’d still love to do a prom with them.”
Saeby had a sort of “graduation” of her own, but it was a bittersweet end to what was to be a year taking part in American senior class traditions. “It was super cool how the faculty through a mini graduation ceremony for Helle in a matter of minutes,” Cast said, adding, “Helle was really excited to do graduation since they don’t actually go through a graduation ceremony, since they don’t hold this kind of celebration.”
Saeby has since returned to Norway, but American students she left behind keep plugging away at their studies. Online learning has forced many students to operate more independently – one silver lining to a disappointing time. “I think this will make her more prepared for college – and stronger,” Hurley said. “Ultimately looking back they’ll put this in perspective.”
Robinson has been putting things in perspective, too, considering the big picture.
“Freshmen in all the colleges will be in the same boat - they will all have that in common. It will certainly be memorable.”
