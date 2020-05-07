YORK -- East Hill Church of Christ’s Clothing Exchange usually attracts 125-150 bargain-hunters, their cars winding around the church and down the street.
This year – the clothing exchange’s 30th installment – the streets are quieter, the parking lots a bit sparse. The novel coronavirus has made organizers alter the event. “We’ve been consulting with Four Corners about how to keep volunteers and shoppers as safe as possible,” said volunteer Kim Tandy.
While the exchange is no longer buzzing with activity, the means may be different, but the mission the same. The exchange has adopted an appointment system, even establishing a special phone number for those who would like to come look for items (402-366-6534). Appointments have been going on since May 1, with about fifty 30-minute sessions made so far. Organizers hope to drastically increase that number; in past years an estimated 1200-1700 people end up walking through the church’s doors to choose from the carefully-organized wearables.
The new stipulations have been major adjustments for organizers and bargain-hunters alike, said volunteer Michele Tandy. “It’s different; different is always harder.”
People coming to pick out some of the free clothing must be in good health (no fever, cough, etc.). People are asked to wash their hands upon arrival, and it is preferred that only one member of each household come to shop for the entire family. Children under 13 are not allowed to enter and no public restrooms will be available.
The number of volunteers had to be cut down; some who usually volunteer are considered “at risk” individuals, and organizers have been keeping social distancing. Usually 40-50 volunteers pitch in, sorting, folding and readying items for the exchange. This year there are about a dozen.
Numbers of “shoppers” are coming in as a trickle – purposely – but there have been donations aplenty, Kim Tandy said. “Everyone has been at home cleaning out closets and sorting. Things people usually take to the thrift store are coming here.”
“We’re getting three times the normal donations we usually get,” Michele Tandy said.
There is still plenty of clothing filling up East Hill Church of Christ, waiting to be taken home. Appointments are still being accepted; call or text the East Hill Church of Christ Clothing Exchange’s special phone number (402-366-6534) or email Yorkclothingexchange@gmail.com. More details in both English and Spanish are posted at https://www.easthillcofc.org/clothing-exchange.html
